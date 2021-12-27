Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: December 21 – December 27

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 3 p.m., there have been a total of 514 additional cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and four more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported.

According to the hospitalization report received by the Oswego County Health Department, an additional 21 Oswego County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 between Sunday, Dec. 19 and Saturday, Dec. 25. New hospitalization numbers are not part of a running total of hospitalizations.

71.43% of those hospitalized were not vaccinated or not fully vaccinated; and 28.57% were fully vaccinated. Fully vaccinated is defined as having had two doses of the Pfizer (Comirnaty) or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The age distribution of these 21 new patients is: 4.76% aged 0 to 18 years; 19.05% aged 19 to 45 years; 28.57% aged 46 to 64 years; and 47.62% aged 65 years and above.

“The numbers from the last seven days are lower than in previous weeks,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “This is very likely due to the holiday break as we had a similar ‘drop’ at Christmas last year. Residents should continue to follow COVID-19 prevention measures.”

The Oswego County Health Department changed its COVID-19 reporting format last week due to the recent surge in positive cases and change in COVID-19 activity. Reports on testing, new cases and positivity rates are now issued weekdays.

As of Sunday, Dec. 26, a total of 27,017 residents have received their booster or third shot of the COVID-19 vaccine according to the New York State immunization registry system. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reported that 66,443 individuals in Oswego County have been fully vaccinated.

“These two numbers show us that about half of eligible residents have not received their booster shot yet,” said Huang. “Currently, everyone aged 16 years and over is eligible for a booster shot six months after their second Pfizer or Moderna dose or two months after their Johnson & Johnson dose. I encourage everyone who is eligible for a booster shot to get it.”

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available across the county – through the County Health Department, at area pharmacies and community health care clinics, and through local physicians and health care providers.

The Oswego County Health Department usually holds COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Wednesdays at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. Please note that clinics will not be scheduled this Wednesday, Dec. 29 due to the New Year’s Day holiday.

For more information, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330. Phone lines will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays from now until the end of the year. Please note that the hotline will be closed on Monday, Jan. 3 due to the New Year’s Day holiday.

“The Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline continues to see a high volume of calls,” said Diane Oldenburg, senior public health educator for the Oswego County Health Department. “Hotline staff continue to be available to answer questions, schedule vaccination appointments for health department clinics and send out isolation and quarantine paperwork. Please be aware that some calls take longer than others, so at times you may need to leave a message and a staff person will return your call.”

Today’s statistics are below:

Oswego County: (as of 3 p.m.)

Oswego County’s seven-day positivity rate : 12.2% (December 20: 11.9%)

Total # of active cases: Not released (December 20: 1,193)

Total # of positive cases: 17,384 (December 20: 16,870)

Total # of recoveries: Not released (December 20: 15,543)

Total # tests: Not released (December 20: 347,970)

Total # of negative results: Not released (December 20: 326,042)

Total # of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: Not released (December 20: 2,870)

Total # of deaths: 143 (December 20: 139)

Numbers of those vaccinated can be found here.

Municipalities With Cases: Map was last updated December 20.

11-25 confirmed cases: Boylston

51-75 confirmed cases: Redfield

76-100 confirmed cases: Orwell

101-150 confirmed cases: Amboy, Minetto

151-200 confirmed cases: Williamstown

251-300 confirmed cases: Albion, Parish

351-400 confirmed cases: New Haven

Over 400 confirmed cases: City of Fulton, City of Oswego, Constantia, Granby, Hannibal, Hastings, Mexico, Oswego Town, Palermo, Richland, Sandy Creek, Schroeppel, Scriba, Volney, West Monroe

SUNY Oswego Statistics: Note – the college has stopped releasing information on its site, and instead statistics are available on the SUNY-wide COVID-19 Tracker.

Oswego County School Districts: Look for your school district’s COVID-19 report card here. It shows if there are any positive cases within the school district, for students and staff.

Oswego County Nursing Home Deaths: (as of December 26)

Nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 : At nursing home – 49 (no change) Outside nursing home – 7 (no change)

Assisted living facility deaths related to COVID-19: At assisted living facility – 0 (no change) Outside assisted living facility – 0 (no change)

Other adult care facility deaths released to COVID-19: At adult care facility: 0 (no change) Outside adult care facility: 1 (no change)



New York: (as of yesterday)

Total # of positive cases: 3,210,932 (December 20: 2,963,585)

Total # of deaths : 48,066 (December 20: 47,613) The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only. CDC report – 60,941 ( December 20 : 60,253 ) . This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.



Other updates from the state can be found here.

U.S.: (as of 3:22 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 52,473,871 (December 20: 51,016,871)

Total # of deaths: 817,043 (December 20: 807,396)

Total # of vaccine doses administered: 498,036,745 ( December 20 : 492,759,154)

Worldwide: (as of 3:22 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 280,768,392 (December 20: 275,288,792)

Total # of deaths: 5,404,329 (December 20: 5,359,185)

Resources:

COVID-19 Information:

Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330

Potential COVID-19 Exposure Sites In Oswego County

Oswego County YouTube Updates These videos are briefings given by Oswego County officials every other Tuesday.

Fulton Coronavirus Hotline – 315-895-4767

Testing Information:

Free transportation is available to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Transportation is available Monday through Saturday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

Vaccine Information:

Miscellaneous:

Links For Statistics:

The first two cases in Oswego County were confirmed March 22, 2020.

