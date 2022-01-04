OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 1,600 additional cases of COVID-19 (data collected from December 27 through January 3) and five more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported.

The county did not release a report yesterday due to the New Years holiday and has changed the way it reports its numbers. It now reports on weekdays and includes the previous day’s tests, positive cases, and the daily positivity rate.

According to the hospitalization report received by the Oswego County Health Department, an additional 27 Oswego County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 between Sunday, December 26 and Saturday, January 1. New hospitalization numbers are not part of a running total of hospitalizations.

59.26% of those hospitalized were not vaccinated or not fully vaccinated; and 37.04% were fully vaccinated. Fully vaccinated is defined as having had two doses of the Pfizer (Comirnaty) or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Just 3.70% were fully vaccinated with a booster or third dose.

The age distribution of these 27 new patients is: 3.70% aged 0 to 18 years; 11.11% aged 19 to 45 years; 25.93% aged 46 to 64 years; and 59.26% aged 65 years and above.

“This data shows us that people over 65 years of age continue to bear a higher burden of hospitalizations than those in other age groups,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “I urge everyone who is eligible for the vaccine to get fully vaccinated – and those who haven’t received their booster dose yet to go get their shot. As of Sunday, Jan. 2, just 28,541 County residents have received their third shot or booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine remains a powerful tool that will help protect us– and our moms and dads – from severe symptoms, hospitalization and death,” he continued. “The vaccine is widely available across the county – at your doctor’s office, in your pharmacy, from the County’s vaccination clinics.”

Huang went on to announce that an additional 1,307 residents tested positive for COVID-19 this past week. This includes data reported from Monday, December 27 through Sunday, January 2. These new cases bring the total cumulative number of positive cases since the county began monitoring for COVID-19 in March 2020 to 18,691. In addition, five more COVID-19-related deaths were reported by the NYS Department of Health, bringing the total to 148.

There were 293 new cases reported Monday January 3, bringing the total cumulative number to 18,984. Yesterday’s positivity rate for the day was 31.1%.

“Unfortunately, this past week has been record-breaking in terms of the number of new cases reported,” Huang said. “Our previous highest weekly case count was 706 for the week ending Dec. 5, but we’ve topped that by averaging around 200 cases a day for the last six days. This puts a tremendous strain on our resources as these numbers are well above the tracing capacity of our department. We are diligently working through this backlog, prioritizing cases that are school-related… We ask residents to please follow all COVID-19 prevention measures, such as face-masking and social distancing, to help reduce the virus’ impact on our community – especially on our health care and first response systems.”

At-home testing is becoming more common, and Oswego County is working to develop a reporting portal for residents to submit the results of their tests.

The Oswego County Health Department changed its COVID-19 reporting format due to the surge in positive cases and change in COVID-19 activity. Reports on testing, new cases and positivity rates are now issued weekdays.

The Oswego County Health Department continues to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Wednesdays at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego.

On Wednesday, Jan. 5, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., health staff will administer the patient’s choice of either the Pfizer (Comirnaty) or the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine. First, second, third (for immune-compromised only) and booster doses are available for the Pfizer (Comirnaty) vaccine. The single shot vaccine and just one booster dose are still available for the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

On Wednesday, Jan. 12, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., health staff will administer the Moderna vaccine. First, second and booster doses are available.

For more information, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330.

“The Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline continues to see a high volume of calls,” said Diane Oldenburg, senior public health educator for the Oswego County Health Department. “Hotline staff continue to be available to answer questions, schedule vaccination appointments for health department clinics and send out isolation and quarantine paperwork. Please be aware that some calls take longer than others, so at times you may need to leave a message and a staff person will return your call.”

The Oswego County Office for the Aging can help people aged 60 and over who need help navigating the internet to make appointments. Call 315-349-3484.

Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

The Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics are open to anyone 12 years of age and older. Children aged 5 to 11 years can get the pediatric vaccine through their school district, local pharmacy or health care provider.

The Pfizer (Comirnaty) vaccine is approved for those aged 5 years and over. It is a two-dose vaccine series. Currently, the booster is only approved for those aged 16 and over, six months after their second shot.

The Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine is approved for those aged 18 years and over. It is a one-dose vaccine, and the booster is only approved for those aged 18 and over, two months after their initial dose.

The Moderna vaccine is approved for those aged 18 years and over. It is a two-dose vaccine series. The booster is only approved for those aged 18 year and over, six months after their second shot.

Today’s statistics are below:

Oswego County:

Oswego County’s COVID-19 dashboard can be found here. Note: the county has not released the numbers for active cases, recoveries, negative results, or people in mandatory isolation/quarantine. The COVID-19 dashboard’s format has been changed to include daily tests, positive cases, positivity rate, hospitalizations and the age groups and vaccination status related to those in the hospital, and the total number of people who have received a third dose of the vaccine or a booster shot.

Oswego County’s seven-day positivity rate : 18.2% (December 27: 12.2%)

Numbers of those vaccinated can be found here.

SUNY Oswego Statistics: Note – the college has stopped releasing information on its site, and instead statistics are available on the SUNY-wide COVID-19 Tracker.

Oswego County School Districts: Look for your school district’s COVID-19 report card here. It shows if there are any positive cases within the school district, for students and staff.

Oswego County Nursing Home Deaths: (as of January 2)

Nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 : At nursing home – 49 (no change) Outside nursing home – 7 (no change)

Assisted living facility deaths related to COVID-19: At assisted living facility – 0 (no change) Outside assisted living facility – 0 (no change)

Other adult care facility deaths released to COVID-19: At adult care facility: 0 (no change) Outside adult care facility: 1 (no change)



New York: (as of yesterday)

Total # of positive cases: 3,722,540 (December 27: 3,210,932)

(December 27: 60,941) Total # of deaths as reported by the CDC: 61,607

Other updates from the state can be found here.

U.S.: (as of 2:22 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 56,654,195 (December 27: 52,473,871)

Total # of deaths: 828,824 (December 27: 817,043)

Total # of vaccine doses administered: 505,626,827 ( December 27 : 498,036,745)

Worldwide: (as of 2:22 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 294,178,768 (December 27: 280,768,392)

Total # of deaths: 5,453,857 (December 27: 5,404,329)

Resources:

COVID-19 Information:

Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330

Potential COVID-19 Exposure Sites In Oswego County

Oswego County YouTube Updates These videos are briefings given by Oswego County officials every other Tuesday.

Fulton Coronavirus Hotline – 315-895-4767

Testing Information:

Free transportation is available to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Transportation is available Monday through Saturday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

Vaccine Information:

Miscellaneous:

Links For Statistics:

The first two cases in Oswego County were confirmed March 22, 2020.

