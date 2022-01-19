OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 2,199 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from January 10 through January 17) and six more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported.

There was no report yesterday due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The Oswego County Health Department revised its COVID-19 reporting format in recent weeks due to changes in COVID-19 activity. As previously reported, there was an issue determining the percentage of positive cases as a result of at-home test results being reported. The county health department has been working with the state reporting systems to address this issue and release the following data which replaces previous reports.

“There were some minor mis-matches with at-home test reporting to State reporting systems and the County’s new portal,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “The health department has now reviewed these databases to update and revise the reports we have issued since Jan. 5, which is when at-home test reporting began. We continue to make every effort to process and verify the data and make updates as necessary.”

According to lab/provider and at-home testing reports, an additional 2,199 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 from Monday, Jan. 10 through Monday, Jan. 17. In addition, six more COVID-19-related deaths were reported by the NYS Department of Health in that time frame, bringing the total to 157.

“Daily positive cases remain high this last week, which means the virus is still active,” said Huang. “I urge you to get fully vaccinated if you are able. The vaccine protects against serious illness, hospitalization and death.”

The following report represents data collected in the last eight days. It now distinguishes between positive test results from at-home testing and those from lab or medical providers to accurately report the percentage of positive cases.

Data collected on Monday, Jan. 17:

Number of lab/provider tests: 827

Number of lab/provider positive results: 145

Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 17.53%

Number of at-home positive test results: 56

Data collected on Sunday, Jan. 16:

Number of lab/provider tests: 505

Number of lab/provider positive results: 159

Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 31.49%

Number of at-home positive test results: 34

Data collected on Saturday, Jan. 15:

Number of lab/provider tests: 876

Number of lab/provider positive results: 261

Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 29.79%

Number of at-home positive test results: 33

Data collected on Friday, Jan. 14:

Number of lab/provider tests: 1,274

Number of lab/provider positive results: 231

Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 18.13%

Number of at-home positive test results: 57

Data collected on Thursday, Jan. 13:

Number of lab/provider tests: 1,299

Number of lab/provider positive results: 288

Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 22.17%

Number of at-home positive test results: 42

Data collected on Wednesday, Jan. 12:

Number of lab/provider tests: 1,021

Number of lab/provider positive results: 316

Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 30.95%

Number of at-home positive test results: 11

Data collected on Tuesday, Jan. 11:

Number of lab/provider tests: 1,221

Number of lab/provider positive results: 240

Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 19.66%

Number of at-home positive test results: 15

Data collected on Monday, Jan. 10:

Number of lab/provider tests: 965

Number of lab/provider positive results: 293

Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 30.36%

Number of at-home positive test results: 18

The following reports represent corrected data following this new format. It dates back to Wednesday, Jan. 5 when at-home test reporting began.

Data collected on Sunday, Jan. 9:

Number of lab/provider tests: 970

Number of lab/provider positive results: 211

Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 21.75%

Number of at-home positive test results: 11

Data collected on Saturday, Jan. 8:

Number of lab/provider tests: 933

Number of lab/provider positive results: 240

Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 25.72%

Number of at-home positive test results: 21

Data collected on Friday, Jan. 7:

Number of lab/provider tests: 1,385

Number of lab/provider positive results: 377

Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 27.22%

Number of at-home positive test results: 37

Data collected on Thursday, Jan. 6:

Number of lab/provider tests: 1,365

Number of lab/provider positive results: 352

Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 25.79%

Number of at-home positive test results: 28

Data collected on Wednesday, Jan. 5:

Number of lab/provider tests: 1,355

Number of lab/provider positive results: 334

Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 24.65%

Number of at-home positive test results: 4

In addition to this updated reporting, Oswego County released the hospitalization report it received this last week. An additional 39 Oswego County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 between Sunday, Jan. 9 and Saturday, Jan. 15, according to the state report. New hospitalization numbers are not part of a running total of hospitalizations.

The age distribution of these 39 new patients is: 7.69% aged 0 to 18 years; 12.82% aged 19 to 45 years; 35.90% aged 46 to 64 years; and 43.59% aged 65 years and above.

51.28% of those hospitalized were not vaccinated or not fully vaccinated; and 38.46% were vaccinated but had not had their booster shot. 10.26% were fully vaccinated with a booster or third dose.

As of Sunday, Jan. 16, 32,618 county residents have received their third shot or booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Vaccination continues to be our best defense against COVID-19,” said Oswego County Medical Director Christian Liepke, M.D. “The vaccine helps to lower the risk of hospitalization and death from the virus. However, it’s good to know that there are now medicines that have received emergency use authorization from the FDA and the CDC for the treatment of COVID-19. They include monoclonal antibody therapy and oral antivirals.”

Dr. Liepke continued, “As at-home COVID-19 testing becomes more prevalent, it’s important for people to notify their primary care provider if their result is positive. Their doctor can tell them if they are eligible to receive either of these options. Monoclonal antibody therapy is normally an IV infusion given to COVID-19-positive patients within 10 days of symptoms. In addition, there are two oral antivirals which can be used for COVID-19-positive patients within five days of symptoms. In either case, patients must meet certain eligibility criteria such as vaccination status, age and other risk factors.”

Oswego County has developed a portal for residents to report their positive at-home COVID-19 test results. Go to https://treasurerforms.oswegocounty.com/Forms/Report-Positive-COVID-Lab-Tests to report only positive at-home COVID-19 test results. Those who test positive through a lab or health care provider DO NOT need to report to the County’s portal.

Residents who test positive at a medical provider’s office, pharmacy or urgent care center and need isolation orders or need isolation and or/ quarantine release forms can also obtain these from the County’s online portal.

Huang said, “At-home test reporting has increased over the last 10 days. This reflects the increased availability of at-home test kits. If you have a positive result from your at-home test, please go to our online portal to report your result. Do not report if you have a negative result.”

At-home test kit are now available from the federal government. Every U.S. household is eligible to order four free at-home COVID-19 test kits. Go to https://www.covidtests.gov/ to order.

The Oswego County Health Department will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19 at the Cleveland Volunteer Fire Department, 31 West St., Cleveland. Health staff will administer first and second doses of the pediatric Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years; as well as first, second and booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine for those aged 12 and over.

The health department also continues to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego.

On Friday, Jan. 21, from 3 to 5 p.m., health staff will administer only booster doses of the Pfizer (Comirnaty) vaccine to those aged 12 years and above.

On Wednesday, Jan. 26, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., health staff will administer the patient’s choice of either the Pfizer (Comirnaty) or the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine. First, second and booster doses are available for the Pfizer (Comirnaty) vaccine. Only the single shot vaccination is still available for the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Walk-ins are welcomed at these vaccination clinics, although appointments and online pre-registration are still appreciated to help reduce wait times and maintain efficiency. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/ and click on the link for “Local Information About the COVID-19 Vaccination.”

