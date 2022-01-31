Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: January 31, 2022

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 1,334 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from January 24 through January 30) and one more COVID-19 related death has been reported.

This report reflects data collected on Sunday, Jan. 30:

Number of lab/provider tests: 304

Number of lab/provider positive cases: 107

Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 35.20%

Number of at-home positive test results: 20

This report reflects data collected on Saturday, Jan. 29:

Number of lab/provider tests: 612

Number of lab/provider positive cases: 82

Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 13.40%

Number of at-home positive test results: 19

This report reflects data collected on Friday, Jan. 28:

Number of lab/provider tests: 1,017

Number of lab/provider positive cases: 125

Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 12.29%

Number of at-home positive test results: 23

This report reflects data collected on Thursday, Jan. 27:

Number of lab/provider tests: 930

Number of lab/provider positive cases: 173

Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 18.60%

Number of at-home positive test results: 32

This report reflects data collected on Wednesday, Jan. 26:

Number of lab/provider tests: 946

Number of lab/provider positive cases: 186

Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 19.66%

Number of at-home positive test results: 60

This report reflects data collected on Tuesday, Jan. 25:

Number of lab/provider tests: 936

Number of lab/provider positive cases: 166

Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 17.74%

Number of at-home positive test results: 50

This report reflects data collected on Monday, Jan. 24:

Number of lab/provider tests: 916

Number of lab/provider positive cases: 209

Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 22.82%

Number of at-home positive test results: 82

“We have seen the new daily case counts reduced in the past week; however, the data shows us that the virus is still active in our community. We hope residents continue to practice preventive measures,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “In addition, the COVID-19 vaccine is widely available, and we encourage eligible residents to get their vaccination. Vaccine is the safest tool to prevent severe COVID-19 cases, hospitalization and death. The health department is rolling out more vaccination clinics in many schools and other community settings, and residents are welcome to come to those clinics, too.”

An additional 24 Oswego County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 between Sunday, Jan. 23 and Saturday, Jan. 29, according to the hospitalization report received by the Oswego County Health Department. New hospitalization numbers are not part of a running total of hospitalizations.

The age distribution of the 24 new patients is: 0.00% aged 0 to 18 years; 35.71% aged 19 to 45 years; 25.00% aged 46 to 64 years; and 39.29% aged 65 years and older.

Individuals fully vaccinated with a booster shot or third dose made up 17.86% of new hospitalizations, while 42.85% were vaccinated but overdue for a booster dose and 39.29% were not vaccinated or not fully vaccinated.

As of Monday, Jan. 31, 37,222 Oswego County residents have received their third shot or booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That is up from 27,017 on Sunday, Dec. 26 when the County began reporting this data.

As part of its ongoing effort to promote vaccination in the community, the Oswego County Health Department continues to hold vaccination clinics across the county, including some in collaboration with the New York State Department of Health (DOH) and local schools. In addition, vaccines are also widely available at local pharmacies and health care provider offices.

Clinics will be held at the Oswego County Health Department’s Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego on Tuesday, Feb. 1 and Wednesday Feb. 2.

The Feb. 1 clinic is for children aged 5 to 11. Health Department staff will administer first and second doses of the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Please note appointments are required for this clinic.

The Feb. 2 clinic is for individuals aged 18 and older. Health Department staff will administer first, second and booster doses of the Moderna vaccine from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Health department staff will also hold a clinic Thursday, Feb. 3 at Oswego High School, 2 Buccaneer Blvd. Staff will administer first and second doses of the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged 5 to 11, in addition to first, second and booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for anyone aged 12 and older.

Walk-ins are welcome, although appointments and online pre-registration are appreciated to help reduce wait times and maintain efficiency. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/covid-19_vaccine.php.

The Oswego County Office for the Aging can help people aged 60 and older who need help navigating the internet to make appointments. Call 315-349-3484.

“Vaccination continues to be our best defense against COVID-19,” said Oswego County Medical Director Christina Liepke, M.D. “The vaccine helps to lower the risk of hospitalization and death from the virus. However, it’s good to know that there are now medicines that have received emergency use authorization from the FDA and the CDC for the treatment of COVID-19… As at-home COVID-19 testing becomes more prevalent, it’s important for people to notify their primary care provider if their result is positive. To receive these treatments, patients must meet certain eligibility criteria such as vaccination status, age and other risk factors. Their doctor can tell them if they are eligible.”

Today’s statistics are below:

Oswego County:

Oswego County’s COVID-19 dashboard can be found here.

Oswego County’s seven-day positivity rate : 16.7% (January 24: 19.3%)

Total deaths reported: 161 (January 24: 160)

Numbers of those vaccinated can be found here.

SUNY Oswego Statistics: Note – the college has stopped releasing information on its site, and instead statistics are available on the SUNY-wide COVID-19 Tracker.

Oswego County School Districts: Look for your school district’s COVID-19 report card here. It shows if there are any positive cases within the school district, for students and staff.

Oswego County Nursing Home Deaths: (as of January 30)

Nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 : At nursing home – 50 (no change) Outside nursing home – 7 (no change)

Assisted living facility deaths related to COVID-19: At assisted living facility – 0 (no change) Outside assisted living facility – 0 (no change)

Other adult care facility deaths released to COVID-19: At adult care facility: 0 (no change) Outside adult care facility: 1 (no change)



New York: (as of yesterday)

Total # of positive cases: 4,783,946 (January 24: 4,697,818)

(January 24: 64,87) Total # of deaths as reported by the CDC: 66,074

Other updates from the state can be found here.

U.S.: (as of 3:21 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 74,672,564 (January 24: 71,437,265)

Total # of deaths: 885,614 (January 24: 868,727)

Total # of vaccine doses administered: 536,152,174 (January 24: 532,456,065)

Worldwide: (as of 3:21 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 376,419,256 (January 24: 353,798,477)

Total # of deaths: 5,669,223 (January 24: 5,602,042)

Resources:

COVID-19 Information:

Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330

Oswego County YouTube Updates These videos are briefings given by Oswego County officials every other Tuesday.

Fulton Coronavirus Hotline – 315-895-4767

Testing Information:

Free transportation is available to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Transportation is available Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

Report a positive at-home COVID-19 test here.

Vaccine Information:

Miscellaneous:

Links For Statistics:

The first two cases in Oswego County were confirmed March 22, 2020.

