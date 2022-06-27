OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 113 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from June 20 to June 26) this past week, and another COVID-19 related death has been reported.

“Every death is a sad development in our fight against COVID-19,” said Oswego County Interim Public Health Director Vera Dunsmoor. “Our condolences go out to the family and loved ones of this neighbor.”

The following report reflects data collected from Monday, June 20 through Sunday, June 26:

Number of lab/provider tests: 1,601

Number of lab/provider positive cases: 82

Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 5.12%

Number of at-home positive test results: 31

The Oswego County Health Department reminds residents to order their free at-home COVID-19 test kits as the number of at-home positive test results reported this week has tripled.

“Residents are now eligible to order a third round of test kits,” said Jodi Martin, director of preventive services for the Oswego County Health Department. “These at-home antigen tests are extremely useful for rapid detection of the COVID-19 virus. They can also detect if someone is still infectious. Go to www.COVID.gov or call 1-800-232-0233 to order your tests today.”

An additional four Oswego County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 between Sunday, June 19 and Saturday, June 25, according to the hospitalization report received by the Oswego County Health Department. New hospitalization numbers are not part of a running total of hospitalizations. For hospitalization details such as age groups and vaccination status, go to the Oswego County COVID-19 Dashboard at https://oswegogis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/3fd162cd12264b418dc03bdebd7f5300.

Oswego County’s COVID-19 community level remains ‘low,’ according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The agency recommends that people get tested if they are experiencing symptoms and stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations. People may follow other COVID-19 safety precautions such as wearing a face mask and physical distancing at any time, while always practicing proper hand hygiene.

“It’s especially important, as families travel this summer, to be aware of what COVID-19 activity is like in the area where you’re visiting,” said Oswego County Associate Public Health Educator Diane Oldenburg. “Whether it’s a short daytrip or a longer vacation, knowing this will help you make smart decisions about the COVID-19 safety precautions you should take to protect yourself and your family.”

“This includes making sure that you and your family members are vaccinated and boosted as soon as you – and they – are eligible,” Oldenburg added. “The CDC now recommends everyone aged six months or older get vaccinated against COVID-19.”

The Oswego County Health Department holds vaccination clinics every Tuesday afternoon from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. by appointment only. Clinics are also held the second Wednesday of each month, from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted on Wednesdays, but residents are strongly encouraged to go to health.oswegocounty.com/vaccines to make an appointment to avoid wait times.

Today’s statistics are below:

Oswego County:

Oswego County’s COVID-19 dashboard can be found here.

Oswego County’s seven-day positivity rate: 5.5% ( June 20 : 4.9%)

( : 4.9%) Total deaths reported: 199 ( June 20 : 198)

: 198) Numbers of those vaccinated can be found here.

SUNY Oswego Statistics: Note – the college has stopped releasing information on its site, and instead statistics are available on the SUNY-wide COVID-19 Tracker.

Oswego County School Districts: Look for your school district’s COVID-19 report card here. It shows if there are any positive cases within the school district, for students and staff.

Oswego County Nursing Home Deaths: (as of June 23)

Nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 : At nursing home – 51 (no change) Outside nursing home – 7 (no change)

Assisted living facility deaths related to COVID-19: At assisted living facility – 0 (no change) Outside assisted living facility – 0 (no change)

Other adult care facility deaths released to COVID-19: At adult care facility: 1 (no change) Outside adult care facility: 3 (no change)



New York: (as of yesterday)

Total # of positive cases: 5,551,296 (June 20: 5,515,713)

Total # of deaths as reported by the CDC: Number not changed (June 20: 71,670)

Other updates from the state can be found here.

U.S.: (as of 3:20 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 87,022,632 (June 20: 86,276,083)

Total # of deaths: 1,016,043 (June 20: 1,013,459)

Total # of vaccine doses administered: 591,331,125 ( June 20 : 589,671,384)

Worldwide: (as of 3:20 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 544,099,243 (June 20: 539,340,431)

Total # of deaths: 6,329,886 (June 20: 6,319,615)

Resources:

COVID-19 Information:

Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330

Oswego County YouTube Updates These videos are briefings given by Oswego County officials once a month.

Fulton Coronavirus Hotline – 315-895-4767

Testing Information:

Free transportation is available to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Transportation is available Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

Report a positive at-home COVID-19 test here.

Vaccine Information:

Miscellaneous:

Links For Statistics:

The first two cases in Oswego County were confirmed March 22, 2020.

