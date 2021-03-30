OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 3 p.m., there have been a total of 168 additional cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) this week.

Wednesday: 29 new cases

Thursday: 24 new cases

Friday: 28 new cases

Saturday: 24 new cases

Sunday: 16 new cases

Monday: 18 new cases

Today: 29 new cases

Note – Oswego County Today now reports the COVID-19 statistics weekly on Tuesdays instead of Monday through Friday. Our next report will be Tuesday, April 6.

Beginning today all New Yorkers aged 30 and above are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Beginning next week, April 6, all New Yorkers aged 16 to 29 will join the eligibility list. More information can be found here.

“With New York State opening up eligibility for residents and vaccine supplies slowly increasing, I urge those who are eligible for a vaccine to make an appointment and get one,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “Even if a clinic looks like it’s fully booked, keep checking back.

Appointments may become available if other people cancel theirs. Until we can get enough people vaccinated to achieve herd immunity. We must remember that the virus is still active in our community. Please follow COVID-19 safety protocols, regardless of your vaccination status. Wear a face mask, social distance, wash your hands frequently and avoid non-essential gatherings.”

Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup posted his weekly briefing today. In today’s video, he discussed the updated vaccination requirements, thanking residents for doing their part in receiving the vaccine.

“The more residents we can get vaccinated, the closer we will get to herd immunity,” Weatherup said. “We’re glad so many of you are also looking forward to getting vaccinated and ending this pandemic.”

The chairman said the Oswego County Health Department continues to vaccinate homebound patients and the department asks for patience with this process.

The administration’s requirements include a careful scheduling of visits in order to reach the maximum number of residents, while insuring the use of every vaccine.

Anyone who is homebound can call the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 315-349-3330 to register for the vaccine – the hotline open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, an individual is considered homebound if “they are unable to leave their home without help, or without a considerable amount of effort,” Weatherup said.

In an effort to maximize county resources, if residents have the ability to go shopping with some assistance, they are encouraged to get vaccinated at one of the counties open vaccination clinics. The chairman also encouraged anyone who is a caregiver to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Senior Public Health Educator Diane Oldenburg gave an overview of the daily COVID-19 report. The briefing video reported the following numbers for the vaccine in Oswego County:

Oswego County residents with at least one vaccine dose: 34,132 (March 23 – 31,106)

Oswego County residents fully vaccinated: 21,739 (March 23 – 17,221)

Oswego County’s seven-day positivity rate: 1.5% (March 23- 1.9%)

Today’s statistics are below:

Oswego County: (as of 3 p.m.) .

Total # of active cases: 205 (March 23: 204)

Total # of positive cases: 6,982 (March 23: 6,814)

Total # of recoveries: 6,688 (March 23: 6,521)

Total # tests: 173,789 (March 23: 167,627)

Total # of negative results: 164,392 (March 23: 158,414)

Total # of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 490 (March 23: 497)

Total # of deaths: 89 (no change)

Total # of hospitalizations: 318 (as of March 1 – there were 306 as of Feb. 15)

Municipalities With Cases: Map updated yesterday.

1-10 confirmed cases: Boylston

11-25 confirmed cases: Redfield

26-50 confirmed cases: Amboy, Orwell, Williamstown

51-75 confirmed cases: Minetto

101-150 confirmed cases: Albion, New Haven, Parish

151-200 confirmed cases: Sandy Creek

201-250 confirmed cases: Constantia, Hannibal, Mexico, Palermo, West Monroe

251-300 confirmed cases: Scriba

301-350 confirmed cases: Richland

351-400 confirmed cases: Granby, Volney

Over 400 confirmed cases: City of Fulton, City of Oswego, Hastings, Oswego Town, Schroeppel

SUNY Oswego Statistics: (as of 3:58 p.m.)

Total number of active cases: 18 (no change)

Total number of cumulative confirmed cases since Jan. 2: 397 (March 23: 375)

Total number of tests: 36,116 (March 23: 32,438) Further breakdown available on SUNY Oswego dashboard.

Total number of recoveries: 379 (March 23: 357)

Total number of on-campus quarantine rooms occupied: 6 (March 23: 10)

Total number of on-campus isolation rooms occupied: 6 (March 23: 12)

Total number of off-campus students in quarantine: 51 (March 23: 45)

Total number of off-campus students in isolation: 11 (March 23: 6)

Oswego County School Districts: Look for your school district’s COVID-19 report card here. It shows if there are any positive cases within the school district, for students and staff.

Oswego County Nursing Home Deaths: (as of Mar. 29 – no change since Feb. 8)

Nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 : At nursing home – 49 (no change) Outside nursing home – 7 (no change)

Assisted living facility deaths related to COVID-19: At assisted living facility – 0 (no change) Outside assisted living facility – 0 (no change)

Other adult care facility deaths released to COVID-19: At adult care facility: 0 (no change) Outside adult care facility: 1 (no change)



New York: (as of yesterday)

Total # of positive cases: 1,850,050 (March 23: 1,794,478)

Total # of deaths : 40,451 (March 23: 40,023)

*NY numbers and nursing home numbers are from the NY State Department of Health.

Other updates from the state can be found here.

U.S.: (as of 1:26 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 30,349,019 (March 23: 29,899,000)

Total # of deaths: 550,371 (March 23: 543,375)

Worldwide: (as of 1:26 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 127,880,539 (March 23: 123,964,077)

Total # of deaths: 2,796,431 (March 23: 2,728,117)

Total # of recoveries: 72,555,518 (March 23: 70,321,748)

For information on symptoms, diagnostic testing, antibody testing, childhood inflammatory disease related to COVID-19, or other COVID-19 related topics, visit the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page.

Resources:

COVID-19 Information:

Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330

Potential COVID-19 Exposure Sites In Oswego County

Oswego County YouTube Updates These videos are briefings given by Oswego County officials on Tuesdays.

Fulton Coronavirus Hotline – 315-895-4767

Testing Information:

Free transportation is available to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Transportation is available Monday through Saturday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

Vaccine Information:

Miscellaneous:

Links For Statistics:

Notes: The total number of positive cases in Oswego County is cumulative since March 2020 and the number of recoveries and deaths are of those numbers. SUNY Oswego cases are included in the county numbers, however, the county tracks only those living in Oswego County. That means that students who chose to leave and go back to their home county and test positive there will be included on the college’s dashboard, but not the county’s. Their positive result would be reported to their home county, not here.

SUNY Oswego reset its numbers for the Winter/Spring 2021 semesters and does not include numbers from Aug. 12, 2020 to Jan. 1, 2021. Total cases reported include 205 past positive cases (experienced during the winter break: Nov. 2020 –Jan. 2021) of students residing off-campus, who were required to provide evidence of positive test results and recovery upon returning to campus.

The first two cases in Oswego County were confirmed March 22, 2020.

