Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: May 23, 2022

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 279 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from May 16 to May 22) and three more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported.

“Every death is a sad development in our fight against COVID-19 and our condolences go out to their families and loved ones,” said Huang.

The County’s COVID-19 community level remains “high” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The federal agency recommends that people in “high” areas wear a face mask indoors in public spaces, keep COVID-19 vaccinations up to date and get tested if they have symptoms. Individuals at high risk for severe illness may need to take additional precautions, such as avoiding poorly ventilated or crowded indoor spaces.

“Despite this, the number of new cases in the last seven days has gone down considerably,” said Huang. “In addition, our vaccination numbers remain at a stable high level. I thank residents for doing their part to reduce the virus spread and spur this downward trend. Please, let’s keep up the good work. Continue taking precautions and keep your vaccinations up to date.”

The following report reflects data collected from Monday, May 16 through Sunday, May 22:

Number of lab/provider tests: 2,851

Number of lab/provider positive cases: 196

Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 6.87

Number of at-home positive test results: 83

An additional 13 Oswego County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 between Sunday, May 15 and Saturday, May 21, according to the hospitalization report received by the Oswego County Health Department. New hospitalization numbers are not part of a running total of hospitalizations.

For more hospitalization details such as age groups and vaccination status, go to the Oswego County COVID-19 Dashboard at https://oswegogis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/3fd162cd12264b418dc03bdebd7f5300.

The Oswego County Health Department holds vaccination clinics every Tuesday afternoon from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. by appointment only. Clinics are also held the second Wednesday of each month, from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted on Wednesdays, but residents are strongly encouraged to go to health.oswegocounty.com/vaccines to make an appointment to avoid wait times.

Oswego County Medical Director Christian Liepke, M.D. said, “While vaccination continues to be our best defense against COVID-19, it’s also good to know that there are also medicines to treat the virus. People who test positive for COVID-19 should contact their primary care provider right away to find out if they meet certain eligibility criteria to begin treatment.”

Oswego County developed a portal for residents to report positive at-home COVID-19 test results, exposure to the virus and get the necessary isolation/quarantine paperwork for schools and employers. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/COVID-19 and click on the appropriate link.

Test results received from doctor’s offices, pharmacies and other testing sites DO NOT need to be self-reported. However, if isolation orders are needed for school, employers or other reasons, people can request these documents using the portal’s “Report a Positive (Laboratory) Test” option.

The health department encourages residents who test positive to immediately notify any close contacts. The close contact should then go to the State’s website at https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/new-york-state-contact-tracing to find out if they meet the criteria for quarantine. If they do, they should report the exposure on the County Health Department’s online portal.

Today’s statistics are below:

Oswego County:

Oswego County’s COVID-19 dashboard can be found here.

Oswego County’s seven-day positivity rate: 7.7% ( May 16 : 10.8% )

: ) Total deaths reported: 197 ( May 16 : 194)

: 194) Numbers of those vaccinated can be found here.

SUNY Oswego Statistics: Note – the college has stopped releasing information on its site, and instead statistics are available on the SUNY-wide COVID-19 Tracker.

Oswego County School Districts: Look for your school district’s COVID-19 report card here. It shows if there are any positive cases within the school district, for students and staff.

Oswego County Nursing Home Deaths: (as of May 22)

Nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 : At nursing home – 51 (no change) Outside nursing home – 7 (no change)

Assisted living facility deaths related to COVID-19: At assisted living facility – 0 (no change) Outside assisted living facility – 0 (no change)

Other adult care facility deaths released to COVID-19: At adult care facility: 1 (no change) Outside adult care facility: 3 (no change)



New York: (as of yesterday)

Total # of positive cases: 5,353,269 (May 16: 5,288,567)

Total # of deaths as reported by the CDC: 71,321 (May 16: 71,111)

Other updates from the state can be found here.

U.S.: (as of 3:20 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 83,338,870 (May 16: 82,550,195)

Total # of deaths: 1,002,238 (May 16: 999,721)

Total # of vaccine doses administered: 579,387,321 ( May 16 : 579,386,312)

Worldwide: (as of 3:20 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 525,790,158 (May 16: 521,723,586)

Total # of deaths: 6,278,003 (May 16: 6,264,999)

Resources:

COVID-19 Information:

Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330

Oswego County YouTube Updates These videos are briefings given by Oswego County officials once a month.

Fulton Coronavirus Hotline – 315-895-4767

Testing Information:

Free transportation is available to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Transportation is available Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

Report a positive at-home COVID-19 test here.

Vaccine Information:

Miscellaneous:

Links For Statistics:

The first two cases in Oswego County were confirmed March 22, 2020.

