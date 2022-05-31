Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: May 31, 2022

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 204 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from May 23 to May 29).

There was no report yesterday due to Memorial Day.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lowered Oswego County’s community level to “low” last Thursday, recommending that people keep their COVID-19 vaccinations up to date and get tested if they have symptoms.

“Much of the Northeast is seeing the same downward trend,” said Oswego County Associate Public Health Educator Diane Oldenburg. “However, other parts of the U.S. are seeing increases in cases, hospitalizations and deaths. As the unofficial start of summer is here, and summer travel plans may take us to other parts of the country, it’s important for us to stay vigilant.”

Oswego County Director of Preventive Health Services Jodi Martin, MSN-PHN, also reminds residents that the virus is still very active in our communities and across the state.

“So far, at least a quarter of Oswego County residents have had COVID-19 since the pandemic started, and we lost close to 200 residents to the disease,” she said. “Vaccination remains the best tool to prevent severe cases, hospitalization, and death. Residents should stay up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations. In addition, some members of our community may choose to continue to wear masks and we should respect their decision to do so.”

Oldenburg added, “If you have symptoms, get tested and stay home. Together we can continue to protect ourselves and our community.”

The following report reflects data collected from Monday, May 23 through Sunday, May 29:

Number of lab/provider tests: 2,365

Number of lab/provider positive cases: 156

Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 6.6%

Number of at-home positive test results: 48

An additional six Oswego County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 between Sunday, May 22 and Saturday, May 28, according to the hospitalization report received by the Oswego County Health Department. New hospitalization numbers are not part of a running total of hospitalizations.

For more hospitalization details such as age groups and vaccination status, go to the Oswego County COVID-19 Dashboard at https://oswegogis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/3fd162cd12264b418dc03bdebd7f5300.

The Oswego County Health Department holds vaccination clinics every Tuesday afternoon from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. by appointment only. Clinics are also held the second Wednesday of each month, from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted on Wednesdays, but residents are strongly encouraged to go to health.oswegocounty.com/vaccines to make an appointment to avoid wait times.

Today’s statistics are below:

Oswego County:

Oswego County’s COVID-19 dashboard can be found here.

Oswego County’s seven-day positivity rate: 6.3% ( May 23 : 7.7%)

: 7.7%) Total deaths reported: no change ( May 23 : 197)

: 197) Numbers of those vaccinated can be found here.

SUNY Oswego Statistics: Note – the college has stopped releasing information on its site, and instead statistics are available on the SUNY-wide COVID-19 Tracker.

Oswego County School Districts: Look for your school district’s COVID-19 report card here. It shows if there are any positive cases within the school district, for students and staff.

Oswego County Nursing Home Deaths: (as of May 27)

Nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 : At nursing home – 51 (no change) Outside nursing home – 7 (no change)

Assisted living facility deaths related to COVID-19: At assisted living facility – 0 (no change) Outside assisted living facility – 0 (no change)

Other adult care facility deaths released to COVID-19: At adult care facility: 1 (no change) Outside adult care facility: 3 (no change)



New York: (as of yesterday)

Total # of positive cases: 5,407,281 (May 23: 5,353,269)

Total # of deaths as reported by the CDC: 71,497 (May 23: 71,321)

Other updates from the state can be found here.

U.S.: (as of 4:20 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 84,130,423 (May 23: 83,338,870)

Total # of deaths: 1,006,898 (May 23: 1,002,238)

Total # of vaccine doses administered: 579,587,321 ( May 23 : 579,387,321)

Worldwide: (as of 4:20 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 529,744,495 (May 23: 525,790,158)

Total # of deaths: 6,291,871 (May 23: 6,278,003)

Resources:

COVID-19 Information:

Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330

Oswego County YouTube Updates These videos are briefings given by Oswego County officials once a month.

Fulton Coronavirus Hotline – 315-895-4767

Testing Information:

Free transportation is available to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Transportation is available Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

Report a positive at-home COVID-19 test here.

Vaccine Information:

Miscellaneous:

Links For Statistics:

The first two cases in Oswego County were confirmed March 22, 2020.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...