Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: September 12, 2022

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 295 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from Sept. 5 to Sept. 11) this past week, and four more COVID-19 related deaths were reported.

This is up slightly from last week and includes both lab-confirmed and at-home tests.

“It’s important for everyone to continue working together to keep our communities safe and healthy,” said Oswego County Interim Public Health Director Vera Dunsmoor. “Those who test positive for COVID-19 should isolate at home for five days and continue to wear a mask for another five days after that. Those who were hospitalized due to COVID-19 or who have a weakened immune system should consult with their health care provider before ending isolation. Getting vaccinated can help reduce both your chances of contracting the virus, and the severity of symptoms if you do. And don’t forget the tried-and-true health measures such as face masking and frequent hand-washing when it comes to limiting the spread of germs.”

The following report reflects the breakdown of data collected from Monday, Sept. 5 to Sunday, Sept. 11:

Number of lab/provider tests: 1,510

Number of lab/provider positive cases: 223

Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 14.77%

Number of at-home positive test results: 72

In addition, the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) reported four more COVID-19-related deaths in the last week, bringing the total to 206.

“It’s always sad to hear about losing our friends and neighbors,” said Dunsmoor. “We would like to extend our sincere condolences to their families and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Eight Oswego County residents who were hospitalized between Sunday, Sept. and Saturday, Sept. 10 have also tested positive for COVID-19. Hospitalization numbers are not part of a running total. For hospitalization details such as age groups and vaccination status, go to the Oswego County COVID-19 Dashboard at https://oswegogis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/3fd162cd12264b418dc03bdebd7f5300.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Oswego County’s community level remains at “medium.” The agency and NYSDOH continue to recommend that people keep their COVID-19 vaccinations up to date and get tested if they have symptoms. In addition, the CDC advises people who are at a high risk for severe illness to talk to their health care provider about whether they need to wear a mask or take other precautions.

The Oswego County Health Department offers weekly vaccination clinics at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. The clinics run every Tuesday afternoon from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. by appointment only. An additional clinic runs from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month.

COVID-19 vaccines are available for children aged 6 months and over as well as adults at these clinics; however, there will be no booster shots available this Wednesday, Sept. 14. A booster clinic offering the Pfizer bivalent vaccine is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 for those aged 12 and over. Those requesting a bivalent booster shot should have had their last primary series vaccine or booster vaccine at least two months prior.

Walk-ins are accepted on Wednesdays, but people are strongly encouraged to go to make an appointment to avoid wait times and assure the vaccine will be available. Go to: health.oswegocounty.com/vaccines.

Face masks are required at all county clinics and at-home COVID-19 test kits will be distributed to those getting vaccinated while supplies last. Vaccines are also available at local pharmacies and health care provider offices.

Today’s statistics are below:

Oswego County:

Oswego County’s COVID-19 dashboard can be found here.

Oswego County’s seven-day positivity rate: Not available yet ( Sept. 6 : 12.8%)

: 12.8%) Total deaths reported: 206 ( Sept. 6 : 202)

: 202) Numbers of those vaccinated can be found here.

SUNY Oswego Statistics: Note – the college has stopped releasing information on its site, and instead statistics are available on the SUNY-wide COVID-19 Tracker.

Oswego County School Districts: Look for your school district’s COVID-19 report card here. It shows if there are any positive cases within the school district, for students and staff.

Oswego County Nursing Home Deaths: (as of September 9)

Nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 : At nursing home – 52 (Last report: 51) Outside nursing home – 7 (no change)

Assisted living facility deaths related to COVID-19: At assisted living facility – 0 (no change) Outside assisted living facility – 0 (no change)

Other adult care facility deaths released to COVID-19: At adult care facility: 1 (no change) Outside adult care facility: 3 (no change)



New York: (as of yesterday)

Total # of positive cases: Not available yet (Sept. 6: 5,941,600)

Total # of deaths as reported by the CDC: Not available yet (Sept. 6: 73,697)

Other updates from the state can be found here.

U.S.: (as of 4:20 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 95.297,288 (Sept. 6: 94,872,643)

Total # of deaths: 1,050,475 (Sept. 6: 1,048,094)

Worldwide: (as of 4:20 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 608,929,698 (Sept. 6: 606,075,205)

Total # of deaths: 6,515,229 (Sept. 6: 6,505,317)

Resources:

COVID-19 Information:

Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330

Oswego County YouTube Updates These videos are briefings given by Oswego County officials once a month.

Fulton Coronavirus Hotline – 315-895-4767

Testing Information:

Free transportation is available to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Transportation is available Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

Report a positive at-home COVID-19 test here.

Vaccine Information:

Miscellaneous:

Links For Statistics:

The first two cases in Oswego County were confirmed March 22, 2020.

