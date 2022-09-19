OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 439 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from Sept. 12 to Sept. 18) this past week, and one more person is reported to have died.

The following report reflects the breakdown of data collected during that time period:

Number of lab/provider tests: 2,095

Number of lab/provider positive cases: 334

Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 15.94%

Number of at-home positive test results: 105

The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) reported another COVID-19-related death in the last week, bringing the total to 207.

“It’s always difficult to lose a friend or loved one,” said Oswego County Interim Public Health Director Vera Dunsmoor. “We would like to extend our condolences to the family of this person.”

Seven Oswego County residents who were hospitalized between Sunday, Sept. 11and Saturday, Sept. 17 have also tested positive for COVID-19. Hospitalization numbers are not part of a running total. For hospitalization details such as age groups and vaccination status, go to the Oswego County COVID-19 Dashboard at https://oswegogis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/3fd162cd12264b418dc03bdebd7f5300.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Oswego County’s community level remains at “medium.” The agency and NYSDOH continue to recommend that people keep their COVID-19 vaccinations up to date and get tested if they have symptoms. In addition, the CDC advises people who are at a high risk for severe illness to talk to their health care provider about whether they need to wear a mask or take other precautions.

The Oswego County Health Department offers weekly vaccination clinics at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. Every Tuesday, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., staff administer general childhood and adult immunizations, including COVID-19 vaccines.

A special booster clinic offering the Pfizer- BioNTech bivalent vaccine is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 for those aged 12 and over. Those requesting a bivalent booster shot should have had their last primary series vaccine or booster vaccine at least two months prior.

On Wednesday, Oct. 12, the health department offers a clinic dedicated to first, second and primary doses of COVID-19 vaccines from 9 to 10 a.m. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be available for those aged 6 months and older and the Moderna vaccine will be available for those aged 12 and over. From 1 to 3 p.m., Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster doses will be available for those aged 12 and over.

Appointments are required for all doses at all clinics to avoid wait times and assure the vaccine will be available. Go to: health.oswegocounty.com/vaccines.

Face masks are required at all county clinics and at-home COVID-19 test kits will be distributed to those getting vaccinated while supplies last. Vaccines are also available at local pharmacies and health care provider offices.

The Oswego County Office for the Aging can help those aged 60 and older who need help navigating the internet to make appointments for county clinics. Call 315-349-3484.

Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

Today’s statistics are below:

Oswego County:

Oswego County’s COVID-19 dashboard can be found here.

Oswego County’s seven-day positivity rate: 13% ( Sept. 6 : 12.8%)

: 12.8%) Total deaths reported: 207 ( Sept. 12 : 206)

: 206) Numbers of those vaccinated can be found here.

SUNY Oswego Statistics: Note – the college has stopped releasing information on its site, and instead statistics are available on the SUNY-wide COVID-19 Tracker.

Oswego County School Districts: Look for your school district’s COVID-19 report card here. It shows if there are any positive cases within the school district, for students and staff.

Oswego County Nursing Home Deaths: (as of September 16)

Nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 : At nursing home – 53 (Last report: 52) Outside nursing home – 8 (Last report: 7)

Assisted living facility deaths related to COVID-19: At assisted living facility – 0 (no change) Outside assisted living facility – 0 (no change)

Other adult care facility deaths released to COVID-19: At adult care facility: 1 (no change) Outside adult care facility: 3 (no change)



New York: (as of yesterday)

Total # of positive cases: 5,993,964 (Sept. 6: 5,941,600)

Total # of deaths as reported by the CDC: 73,978 (Sept. 6: 73,697)

Other updates from the state can be found here.

U.S.: (as of 3:21 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 95,684,167 (Sept. 12: 95,297,288)

Total # of deaths: 1,053,517 (Sept. 12: 1,050,475)

Worldwide: (as of 3:21 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 612,225,354 (Sept. 12: 608,929,698)

Total # of deaths: 6,527,061 (Sept. 12: 6,515,229)

Resources:

COVID-19 Information:

Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330

Oswego County YouTube Updates These videos are briefings given by Oswego County officials once a month.

Fulton Coronavirus Hotline – 315-895-4767

Testing Information:

Free transportation is available to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Transportation is available Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

Report a positive at-home COVID-19 test here.

Vaccine Information:

Miscellaneous:

Links For Statistics:

The first two cases in Oswego County were confirmed March 22, 2020.

