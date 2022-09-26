Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: September 26, 2022

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 496 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from Sept. 19 to Sept. 25) this past week, and three more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported.

he Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently increased Oswego County’s COVID-19 community level to “high” while positive COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise.

The Oswego County Health Department reminds residents they can go to the online portal to report positive at-home COVID-19 test results and exposures. They can also download isolation/quarantine paperwork requested by schools and employers. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/COVID-19 and click on the appropriate link.

The breakdown of data collected during the Sept. 19 to Sept. 25 time period is as follows:

Number of lab/provider tests: 2,077

Number of lab/provider positive cases: 375

Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 18.05%

Number of at-home positive test results: 121

The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) also reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths in the last week, bringing the total to 210.

“This is always sad news to share, and we send our deepest condolences to the loved ones of each of these residents,” said Oswego County Interim Public Health Director Vera Dunsmoor.

With the heightened COVID-19 community level, the CDC and NYSDOH now recommend that people wear a face mask in indoor public settings, stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations and get tested if they have symptoms.

Residents who test positive are also encouraged to notify any close contacts. The close contact should wear a well-fitting mask for 10 days (with day one starting the day after their last exposure) and monitor themselves for symptoms. Contacts should test for COVID-19 on day six unless they develop symptoms sooner.

Those who develop symptoms should isolate at home and test for COVID-19. They should stay home until they receive their test results. If positive, they should continue to isolate at home for at least five days. If negative, they should continue to take precautions through day 10.

The Oswego County Health Department offers weekly vaccination clinics at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. Every Tuesday, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., staff administer general childhood and adult immunizations, including COVID-19 vaccines.

A special booster clinic offering the Pfizer- BioNTech bivalent vaccine is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 for those aged 12 and over. Those requesting a bivalent booster shot should have had their last primary series vaccine or booster vaccine at least two months prior.

On Wednesday, Oct. 12, the health department offers a clinic dedicated to first, second and primary doses of COVID-19 vaccines from 9 to 10 a.m. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be available for those aged 6 months and older and the Moderna vaccine will be available for those aged 12 and over. From 1 to 3 p.m., Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster doses will be available for those aged 12 and over.

Appointments are required for all doses at all clinics to avoid wait times and assure the vaccine will be available. Go to: health.oswegocounty.com/vaccines.

Face masks are required at all county clinics and at-home COVID-19 test kits will be distributed to those getting vaccinated while supplies last. Vaccines are also available at local pharmacies and health care provider offices.

The Oswego County Office for the Aging can help those aged 60 and older who need help navigating the internet to make appointments for county clinics. Call 315-349-3484.

Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

Today’s statistics are below:

Oswego County:

Oswego County’s COVID-19 dashboard can be found here.

Oswego County’s seven-day positivity rate: 14.5% ( Sept. 19 : 13%)

: 13%) Total deaths reported: 210 ( Sept. 19 : 207)

: 207) Numbers of those vaccinated can be found here.

SUNY Oswego Statistics: Note – the college has stopped releasing information on its site, and instead statistics are available on the SUNY-wide COVID-19 Tracker.

Oswego County School Districts: Look for your school district’s COVID-19 report card here. It shows if there are any positive cases within the school district, for students and staff.

Oswego County Nursing Home Deaths: (as of September 23)

Nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 : At nursing home – 53 (no change) Outside nursing home – 8 (no change)

Assisted living facility deaths related to COVID-19: At assisted living facility – 0 (no change) Outside assisted living facility – 0 (no change)

Other adult care facility deaths released to COVID-19: At adult care facility: 1 (no change) Outside adult care facility: 3 (no change)



New York: (as of yesterday)

Total # of positive cases: 6,025,962 (Sept. 19: 5,993,964)

Total # of deaths as reported by the CDC: 74,125 (Sept. 19: 73,978)

Other updates from the state can be found here.

U.S.: (as of 2:23 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 96,088,461 (Sept. 19: 95,684,167)

Total # of deaths: 1,056,519 (Sept. 19: 1,053,517)

Worldwide: (as of 2:23 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 615,340,904 (Sept. 19: 612,225,354)

Total # of deaths: 6,537,577 (Sept. 19: 6,527,061)

Resources:

COVID-19 Information:

Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330

Oswego County YouTube Updates These videos are briefings given by Oswego County officials once a month.

Fulton Coronavirus Hotline – 315-895-4767

Testing Information:

Free transportation is available to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Transportation is available Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

Report a positive at-home COVID-19 test here.

Vaccine Information:

Miscellaneous:

Links For Statistics:

The first two cases in Oswego County were confirmed March 22, 2020.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...