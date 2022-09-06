Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: September 6, 2022

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 264 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from Aug. 29 to Sept. 4) this past week.

There was no report yesterday due to Labor Day.

The following report reflects the breakdown of data collected during that time period:

Number of lab/provider tests: 1,514

Number of lab/provider positive cases: 221

Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 14.60%

Number of at-home positive test results: 43

Nine Oswego County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 between Sunday, Aug. 28 and Saturday, Sept. 3. New hospitalization numbers are not part of a running total of hospitalizations. For hospitalization details such as age groups and vaccination status, go to the Oswego County COVID-19 Dashboard at https://oswegogis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/3fd162cd12264b418dc03bdebd7f5300.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Oswego County’s community level is “medium.” The agency and the New York State Department of Health (DOH) continue to recommend that people keep their COVID-19 vaccinations up to date and get tested if they have symptoms. In addition, the CDC advises people who are at a high risk for severe illness to talk to their health care provider about whether they need to wear a mask or take other precautions.

Residents can keep their COVID-19 vaccinations up to date at one of the county health department’s weekly vaccination clinics. COVID-19 vaccines are available for children aged 6 months and over as well as adults at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego.

The clinics run every Tuesday afternoon from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. by appointment only. An additional clinic runs from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month. Walk-ins are accepted on Wednesdays, but people are strongly encouraged to go to health.oswegocounty.com/vaccines to make an appointment to avoid wait times.

Face masks are required at all county clinics and at-home COVID-19 test kits will be distributed to those getting vaccinated while supplies last. Vaccines are also available at local pharmacies and health care provider offices.

Today’s statistics are below:

Oswego County:

Oswego County’s COVID-19 dashboard can be found here.

Oswego County’s seven-day positivity rate: 12.8% ( Aug. 29 : 12.5%)

: 12.5%) Total deaths reported: 202 ( Aug. 29 : 202)

: 202) Numbers of those vaccinated can be found here.

SUNY Oswego Statistics: Note – the college has stopped releasing information on its site, and instead statistics are available on the SUNY-wide COVID-19 Tracker.

Oswego County School Districts: Look for your school district’s COVID-19 report card here. It shows if there are any positive cases within the school district, for students and staff.

Oswego County Nursing Home Deaths: (as of September 2)

Nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 : At nursing home – 51 (no change) Outside nursing home – 7 (no change)

Assisted living facility deaths related to COVID-19: At assisted living facility – 0 (no change) Outside assisted living facility – 0 (no change)

Other adult care facility deaths released to COVID-19: At adult care facility: 1 (no change) Outside adult care facility: 3 (no change)



New York: (as of yesterday)

Total # of positive cases: 5,941,600 (Aug. 29: 5,912,805)

Total # of deaths as reported by the CDC: 73,697 (Aug. 29: 73,552)

Other updates from the state can be found here.

U.S.: (as of 4:20 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 94,872,643 (Aug. 29: 94,257,798)

Total # of deaths: 1,048,094 (Aug. 29: 1,044,253)

Total # of vaccine doses administered: 608,115,149 ( Aug. 29 : 604,656,326)

Worldwide: (as of 4:20 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 606,075,205 (Aug. 29: 601,281,035)

Total # of deaths: 6,505,317 (Aug. 29: 6,487,768)

Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330

Oswego County YouTube Updates These videos are briefings given by Oswego County officials once a month.

Fulton Coronavirus Hotline – 315-895-4767

Free transportation is available to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Transportation is available Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

Report a positive at-home COVID-19 test here.

The first two cases in Oswego County were confirmed March 22, 2020.

