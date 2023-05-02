Daily Short-Term Lane Closures And Traffic Shifts Expected On U.S. Route 11 In The Town Of Cicero

CICERO, NY – New York State Department of Transportation is alerting motorists to short-term lane closures and traffic shifts with potential delays along U.S. Route 11 in the Town of Cicero, Onondaga County beginning on Wednesday, May 3.

Traffic on U.S. Route 11 will intermittently be reduced to a single lane in both the northbound and southbound directions between Caughdenoy Road and Factory Street to allow work vehicles to enter and exit the work zone and to access to traffic signal equipment. Flaggers will be used to move equipment and vehicles in and out of the work zone and for directing traffic as needed.

The work is part of a project to install and repair 1.25 miles of ADA accessible sidewalks along the U.S. Route 11 corridor in Cicero.

Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling through the work zone area and pay attention to all traffic control devices, including signs and flaggers.

Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in work zones.

In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.

For up-to-date information, call 511, visit www.511.org , or the mobile site at m.511ny.org.

Follow New York State DOT on Twitter: @NYSDOT. Find us on Facebook at facebook.com/NYSDOT.

