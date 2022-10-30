NYS- New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos today announced that remaining Deer Management Permits (DMPs) New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) in several Wildlife Management Units (WMUs) will be available to hunters beginning Nov.1.

Applications for leftover DMPs will be accepted for the following WMUs: 1C, 3M, 3R, 3S (bowhunting-only), 4J (bowhunting-only), 7F, 7H, 7J, 7R, 8A, 8C (bowhunting-only), 8F, 8G, 8H, 8J, 8N, 8R, 9A, 9F, and 9G.

“In units with leftover Deer Management Permits, hunters can pick up another two tags to help meet New York State’s management objectives,” Seggos said. “In these areas, DEC encourages hunters to hunt safely and responsibly and to prioritize doe harvest and share extra venison with friends, neighbors, and venison donation programs.”

DMPs, which allow hunters to harvest antlerless deer, are issued for specific WMUs to control deer populations. In some WMUs, the DMP target has not been reached even after all applicants received permits during the initial application process. In these units, DEC will re-open the DMP application process on a first-come, first-served basis. Hunters may apply for up to two additional DMPs in these WMUs at any DEC license sales outlet beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Leftover DMPs are not available by phone, mail, or internet. Applications must be made at license issuing outlets. Applicants who previously paid the $10 DMP application fee during the initial application period, or are exempt from the application fee, will not be charged for this additional application. Hunters who did not previously apply for a deer management permit are required to pay the $10 application fee.

During this extended application period, DEC will issue DMPs for an individual WMU until the target issuance quota is achieved. The status of permits will be reviewed each night, and as individual units are filled, they will be removed from the list of those available effective the following day. A list of units with available leftover DMPs will routinely be updated on DEC’s websiteor via the DMP Hotline at 1-866-472-4332

Additionally, Bonus DMPs are available for hunters who successfully take an antlerless deer in WMUs 1C, 3S, 4J, or 8C.

For WMU locations, refer to the 2022-23 Hunting and Trapping Regulations Guide or visit DEC’s website at https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/8302.html.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related