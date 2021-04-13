CONSTANTIA, NY – On Saturday, April 10, 2021, at around 10:52 p.m., members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office discovered a one-vehicle motor vehicle crash on State Route 49 at the intersection of Adrian Circle in the Town of Constantia, it appeared that the accident occurred moments before the discovery.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that a 2004 Ford Mustang was traveling west on State Route 49 when it left the roadway on the north shoulder striking several trees.

The driver and only occupant of the Ford Mustang was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident is still under investigation and the name of the person involved will be released pending proper notification to their family.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on-scene by the New York State Police, Constantia Volunteer Fire Department and North Shore Ambulance.

