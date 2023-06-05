Global NY’s Foreign Offices, Representing Four Continents, to Host Information Sessions Across New York State in June Tour Supports ESD’s Mission to Promote New York’s Exports

NEW YORK – Empire State Development (ESD) recently announced representatives from Global NY’s foreign offices will conduct a trade promotion tour across New York, visiting seven of the state’s regions throughout the month of June.

The tour — featuring offices from countries representing four continents, including Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico, Europe, Africa, Israel, India, and China — will take place in select sites from June 12, 2023 to June 16, 2023.

This is the first export promotion tour since the start of the worldwide pandemic in 2020, and with the federal government declaring an end to the COVID-19 national emergency last month, ESD is committed to ensuring New York’s diverse goods reach global markets.

At each tour stop, the Global NY foreign office representatives will deliver presentations and share insights on international markets and provide firsthand global export guidance to New York State businesses. A Q&A session will follow each of the presentations and companies in attendance will also have the chance to schedule one-on-one consultations with the representatives.

Interested attendees must pre-register and will receive an email confirmation with a time slot based on program criteria. All are welcome to join each event, but space is limited so please RSVP via Global NY’s webpage.

Global NY is ESD’s international division. With representatives around the world, Global NY sponsors programs and offers expert support related to export funding and other assistance that can help New York businesses enter or expand their presence in the global marketplace.

The Export Promotion tour supports New York State’s mission to promote the competitiveness, economic impact and activity that come from attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) and introducing New York State businesses to exporting.

Central New York

Wednesday, June 14, 1:00 p.m – 5:00 p.m.

Onondaga Community College Storer Auditorium

585 W Seneca Turnpike, Syracuse, NY 13215

