Farnham Family Services Supporting Families

OSWEGO COUNTY – There are many risk factors than can lead to substance abuse disorder in young people. A healthy family environment and early prevention teaching from parents and role models can minimize many of those risk factors. With that in mind Farnham Family Services provides a number of services that focus on families and parenting.

Well known for its treatment services regarding recovery and addiction, Farnham Family Services’ prevention programs are having a positive influence on families throughout Oswego County. Participation in Farnham’s family focused programs is voluntary. Parents and guardians can choose which program best addresses the issues they are dealing with and the goals they wish to achieve.

“Our prevention programs for families are evidence-based and range from information and awareness, to intensive services for high-risk families,” said Farnham Preventive Services Director Alan Francis. “Two of our most common programs are Triple P and Strengthening Families.”

Farnham’s Triple P: Positive Parenting Program gives parents the skills they need to raise confident, healthy children and teenagers and build strong family relationships. Focusing on parents and caregivers of not at-risk young children and teens, Triple P is designed to address problematic behaviors and create family environments that encourage a child’s healthy development. Consisting of four two hour sessions, parents discover foundational skills on how to discipline youth, shopping and eating, aggression and more.

The Strengthening Families program is an evidenced-based model, specifically designed for high-risk families. Strengthening Families involves the whole family and consists of 14 sessions. Through these sessions family members receive skills training to increase resilience and reduce risk factors for behavioral, emotional, academic, and social problems in children.

To increase awareness of these programs and educate community members of its other prevention and treatment services Farnham implemented a number of awareness activities.

“We’re increasing our presence in the community and using a variety of media technologies, printed materials, presentations, and person focused communication to increase knowledge and awareness of the effective prevention programs and services available through Farnham,” Francis said. “By attending local farmers markets, health promotion events, parent orientations at schools and other community events we have the opportunity to increase public knowledge and attention to alcohol/substance abuse and addiction, vaping, problem gambling and sports betting behavior, safe use and disposal of medication and the effect those have on individuals, families, and communities. We also look to educate people about the myths of substance abuse and eliminate the stigma that can be associated with it. Our goal is to disseminate as much information as possible and let people know that there are resources available and Farnham Family Services is here to help.”

Farnham Family Services is dedicated to reducing and eliminating the abuse of alcohol and other drugs in Oswego County through the provision of treatment services, education, and intervention strategies. Farnham Family Services is partially funded by the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau. For more information on Farnham Family Services and its programs visit www.farnhaminc.org.

