PALERMO – Yesterday, May 8, 2023, at around 3:27 p.m., members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office responded to 77 Island Road in the Town of Palermo for an incident where a man was trapped between his tractor and a piece of equipment.

Investigation revealed William Winks and some of his family members were attempting to connect a backhoe attachment to his tractor when he became trapped between the two.

Medical personnel pronounced Winks dead on scene. Winks was 63 years old. This incident is not being investigated as a criminal matter.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were assisted on scene by McFee and Menter Ambulance.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...