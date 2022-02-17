Flood Watch, Winter Weather Advisory In Effect Today, Friday

UPDATE February 18 afternoon: The flood watch has been lifted.

UPDATE February 18 morning: The winter weather advisory has expired. There is now a winter storm watch from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, February 19. The flood watch is in effect until 7 p.m. Friday.

Winter storm watch details – Heavy lake effect snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches possible in the most persistent lake snows. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.Narrow bands of heavy snow could impact portions of the region. Localized travel problems will be possible.

OSWEGO COUNTY – The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch and a winter weather advisory for regions including Oswego County for today, Thursday, February 17, lasting until tomorrow.

The flood watch is in effect from 10 a.m. today through Friday evening. The combination of widespread rain and rapid snowmelt will result in excessive runoff today and tonight. This will produce significant rises and potential flooding on area rivers, creeks, and in poor drainage areas.

NWS says you should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Warm weather through today will result in significant melting of the extensive snow pack over the region. A storm system will generate between one and two inches of rain over north- central New York, most of which will come from midday today into this evening. The combination of the significant rainfall and extensive snow melt may cause flooding along creeks and rivers. For flood safety information, see here.

The winter weather advisory is in effect from 11 p.m. today to 9 a.m. Friday. Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

NWS expects travel may be very difficult. The combination of ice, light snow, and rapidly falling temperatures will result in icy and snow covered roads. The precipitation will taper off early Friday morning, but roads may remain very slippery through the morning commute.

Periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will result in slippery roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving.

NWS forecast (Oswego County Airport, Fulton): UPDATED Friday morning.

Friday: Snow showers likely, mainly before 3 p.m. Areas of blowing snow before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 23. Blustery, with a west wind 17 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Friday Night: A chance of snow showers before 10 p.m., then a chance of snow showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 21 mph becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday: Snow before 9 a.m., then snow showers likely between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., then snow after 1 p.m. Areas of blowing snow. High near 29. Windy, with a south wind 22 to 32 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 46 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Saturday Night: Snow showers likely, mainly between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Windy, with a northwest wind 19 to 29 mph decreasing to 9 to 19 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

