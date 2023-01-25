SYRACUSE, NY– A series of free webinars will be presented by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) in New York State. FSA Fridays in February will cover a variety of programs and services FSA offers agricultural producers in New York.

Topics include an overview of available programs and loans, conservation, disaster programs and loan programs.The hour-long webinars will be held every Friday in February at noon. The webinars are free however pre-registration is required to get a link to each webinar. Everyone who registers will receive a link to a recording of the webinar afterwards. Please register at: https://fsafridays23.eventbrite.com or by emailing [email protected].

Summary of each FSA Friday in February:

Friday, February 3 at 12 p.m.: Welcome to FSA – an introduction to FSA loans, programs, and services, as well as how to start working with FSA.

Friday, February 10 at 12 p.m.: FSA Farm Loans – an overview of the funding opportunities available from FSA’s Farm Loan Programs, including information on microloans, operating loans, ownership loans and guaranteed loans.

Friday, February 17 at 12 p.m.: All About the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) – The Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) provides farmers and landowners with several opportunities to achieve many conservation goals. In this webinar we’ll discuss all the opportunities, including the State Acres for Wildlife Enhancement (SAFE) Initiative specific to New York. SAFE restores vital habitat to meet high-priority state wildlife conservation goals.

Friday, February 24 at 12 p.m.: ERP Phase 2 and PARP – FSA has announced two new programs that wrap-up and fill remaining gaps in previous natural disaster and pandemic assistance. On the final Friday of February, learn more about the Emergency Relief Program (ERP) Phase 2 and Pandemic Assistance Revenue Program (PARP).

FSA provides programs and loans to help farmers provide food, fuel, and fiber to millions of people worldwide. The New York FSA staff work hard every day to ensure that New York farmers have the information they need to participate in federally funded agricultural programs. FSA-administered programs benefit all Americans by providing stability for our agricultural producers, thus helping ensure a safe, abundant, and affordable supply of food and fiber.

If you would need to request an accommodation, please contact Lynnette Wright at (315) 477-6309, or by e-mail at [email protected] at least three days prior to the webinar to request accommodations (e.g., an interpreter, translator, etc.) or materials in an alternative format (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape – captioning, etc.).

