OSWEGO COUNTY, U.S. – Commissioner Jeanette Moy today announced that the following businesses were recently certified by the Office of General Services’ Division of Service-Disabled Veterans’ Business Development.

The newly certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Businesses (SDVOBs) are:

One Cut Above, LLC, located in Fulton, NY, provides excavation and landscaping services.

KW Bradley Associates, LLC, located in Manlius, NY, provides cybersecurity and drone services.

ASE Direct, Inc., located in Brentwood, Tennessee, is a wholesaler of medical, dental, and hospital equipment and supplies, and office equipment.

Roge Industries, LLC, located in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, specializes in commercial and institutional building construction.

Blushed Petals, LLC, located in Woodhaven, NY, is a hemp retailer.

Veteran Shades, LLC, located in Manalapan, New Jersey, sells window treatments.

VideoVets, Inc., located in Hughson, California, specializes in photography and videography services.

TheSmartAct Corp., located in the Bronx, NY, provides janitorial services.

The Division was created in May 2014 with the enactment of the Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business Act. There are 1,137 certified businesses.

The Act promotes and encourages the participation of Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Businesses in NYS public procurements of public works, commodities, services, and technology to foster and advance economic development in the State. More information on the program and the certification process can be found at https://ogs.ny.gov/Veterans/.