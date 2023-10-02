Fulton Mayoral Candidate Marissa Hanlon Announces Website

FULTON – Fulton Mayoral Candidate Marissa Hanlon (R, Fulton Ignited for Change) today announced that she has released a website, www.MarissaHanlon4Mayor.com,to help keep residents informed of her campaign in her bid for mayor of the City of Fulton.

The website coincides with her platform to communicate effectively and often with the public.

“Clear, transparent, and consistent communication is a key to any relationship. As a representative for you, I will be committed to hearing from you and having you hear from me,” stated Hanlon.

As part of that commitment, Hanlon will have regular office hours, town hall opportunities, regular email correspondence, phone calls and face to face conversations with constituents.

“First and foremost, I want the residents of Fulton to be informed of what is happening in our city. People deserve regular updates on city development from our city’s various departments, the common council, and updates on important city-led projects. Our tax dollars are not meant to be managed in a vacuum. Communication will be a cornerstone in my administration. For starters, I plan to partner with local media to help inform the public, have regular news announcements, and be present on social media to update residents about current events. This website is only the beginning.”

The website can be viewed at www.MarissaHanlon4Mayor.com

Marissa Hanlon is the endorsed Republican candidate and will also appear on the ballot under the independent party, “Fulton, Ignited for Change.” She can be reached at 315-220-0116 or [email protected] or www.MarissaHanlon4Mayor.com

