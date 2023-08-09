FULTON, NY – Oswego County Today received a letter to the editor from Oswego County Legislator (D-25) and Fulton resident Frank Castiglia Jr. concerning a city-wide property auction that took place in Fulton recently.

Castiglia first brought up the subject at the Aug. 1, 2023, Common Council meeting. Resolution No. 7 on the Aug. 1 agenda states: Resolution to authorize the sale of city owned properties through Collar City Auction.

In his letter to the editor, Castiglia outlines his concerns about the properties being sold; pinpointing the ownership of presumably absentee landlords and the possibility of asbestos-related issues within the aged homes – giving Fulton residents a New York State Labor Board number to contact in the body of his letter in case they suspect improper asbestos removal practices or anything else improper. See a copy of the Letter to the Editor below

During the Aug. 1 meeting, Fulton Mayor Deanna Michaels addressed the issue at length to the audience before the council voted on the measure; thoroughly informing the public of the city’s strategy in handling any foreseeable negligent property owners. According to Michaels, there were 38 properties up for auction; 13 vacant lots and 25 properties acquired through foreclosure.

Audio from the Common Council Meeting of Mayor Michaels’s Remarks https://oswegocountytoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/Mayors-Remarks.mp3

Below is an excerpt of Mayor Michaels remarks to the public at the Aug. 1 Common Council meeting: “So, we did go through a comprehensive review with Collar City Auction, and prior to going through the auction – I mentioned this at other council meetings – the council sat down with Collar City and said there are certain stipulations we want build into this auction before we’ll allow it to go through. And one of those was a Reverter Clause. But what I want to reassure everyone on these properties – is on this Reverter Clause – and this was really important,” Michaels said. “This Reverter Clause was something the attorneys had to go out and look at and find because not a lot of the municipalities do this. But we wanted to build in this clause that said If the new property owner does not meet their end of the bargain, whether it’s codes, development, repairs, whatever that is – that the Reverter Agreement [states] – the purchaser acknowledges that if they fail to complete their obligations, the property will revert back to the City of Fulton.”

Oswego County Today reached out to Castiglia with the following questions concerning his letter, in order to seek more information over his concerns. Below are the series of questions and his comments on them:

Legislator Castiglia,

You talk about “Out of County” bidders purchasing these properties.

1. How would you have held the Auction?

2. Do you know of anyone bidding on the properties looking to use them for Owner Occupied?

Legislator Castiglia response’s:

The auction of the city owned property was deemed a good thing to do, as the County Treasurer stated, the city has the right to say no to any bid and can set the bidding process and the rules for ownership. All they did was say they must complete the work by a year. They should have stated that all houses had to be sold to owner occupied buyers, or first time home buyers. All buyers appear to be non-owner occupied individuals. The way it is set up now they may become rental properties [who] also may also go back to being multiunit properties via Zoning Board of Appeals. We need owner occupied properties that would add to a better Fulton and less stress on our already over burdened public safety departments. If the houses are being worked on by the owner and he is going to live in it, then the Labor Board is OK with that, but if they are going to flip the house or turn it into a rental they must have [a] qualified person removing the asbestos, and also pay for a disposal fee.

– Legislator Castiglia

Below is the original Letter to the Editor from Castiglia with the title included:

Who you going to Call? Recently the City of Fulton held an auction conducted by Collar City Auction. This auction resulted in many properties being placed back on the tax rolls. That is a very good thing but someone must look past the tip of the iceberg to see what this may cause. First and foremost is the fact that 21 of these properties were sold to out of county purchasers. Over 14 were purchased by landlords of multiple units. If they all become rental units they will be owned by absentee landlords. The big issue starts sooner than becoming a rental unit. If you live near any of these newly auctioned properties and you observe anyone working on one of these properties and you are very concerned that there may possibly be asbestos in the house. You can call State Labor Board and lodge a complaint. They will send someone at once and make sure all the proper safety proceduers are being followed. Who you going to call: New York State Labor Board at

315-479-3215

When prompted push either number 1, 2, or 3. Explain your issue and the address.

Your safety and that of your neighbors is of the utmost concern. Don’t hesitate call. Frank Castiglia jr.

Oswego County Legislator 25th District.

Oswego County Today reached out to an Auction House not working with Fulton and was told “The seller can specify Single Occupancy or Owner Occupancy” if the seller wishes.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...