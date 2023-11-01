An Update on the Recent Fulton Mayors Debate

To Our Valued Readers,

We at Dot Publishing would like to take a moment to address the recent Fulton Mayors debate, an event that generated significant interest and discussion within our community. We feel it is our responsibility to provide some clarity regarding our involvement in this event and the challenges we encountered along the way.

First and foremost, it’s important to note that our decision NOT to host this year’s debate was not made lightly. Short staffing proved to be a major hurdle, with the AV company we had previously worked with in 2019 unavailable, and the CNY Art Center in Fulton undergoing renovations. These circumstances posed significant obstacles.

However, this year, we were called upon to moderate the debate, and when we agreed to take on this role, we collaborated with others to set up the event. The questionnaire we conducted allowed the public to voice their questions and concerns, contributing to a more informed electorate.

The choice of location and AV company was not within our responsibility they were selected by other parties involved in organizing the debate.

Many readers and individuals on social media mistakenly attributed responsibility for the video to Dot Publishing. We were not in control of the video production aspect.

We were, however, able to obtain the video files after the event. We were informed by the media company responsible for the video that there were sound issues and equipment failures during the debate. We worked with what the media company provided.

The video files we obtained had several technical issues. The video and audio did not sync, making it difficult for viewers to follow the content. In light of these challenges, Dot Publishing made the decision to release the usable audio from the debate. While this was not an ideal outcome, it was the most feasible solution given the circumstances.

We understand the importance of transparency and accountability in our role as a media outlet. We regret the technical difficulties that marred the video and hope that the released audio content still serves to provide valuable insights into the candidates and their positions.

In the future, we remain committed to bringing our readers the information they seek and deserve. We appreciate your continued support and understanding.

Sincerely,

Fred Reed

President,

Editor-in-Chief, Dot Publishing

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...