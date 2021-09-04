FULTON – The Fulton Speedway and Dot Foods team up to hand out free backpacks filled with school supplies to race attendees this Saturday at 8 p.m.

This is the 13th year the Fulton Speedway has given out free backpacks in September.

Winners’ names are drawn right after the qualifying races. Please arrive early, as the time is approximate. Please check in at the Ticket Sales Office, and you will be escorted into the speedway, located at 1603 County Rte 57, Fulton, New York, 13069.

And this season, in a friendly competitive spirit, the Speedway and drivers are in a new race to beat the Dot team on the number of backpacks each provides on Saturday. The final number is to be determined but is on pace to be near 100.

“It’s an important annual event for us,” said Cory Reed, marketing director of the Fulton Speedway. “The entire staff looks forward to this tradition of giving back to the surrounding communities that support the speedway.”

Dot Foods, North America’s largest food industry redistributor and the presenter of the ESS Sprint Race at the Fulton Speedway, is thrilled to once again team up with the Speedway to provide backpacks to students and their families.

“Dot is a longtime supporter of education,” said Sean Walsh, director of transportation at Dot Foods New York. “The company’s co-founder Dorothy Tracy studied education and was devoted to supporting student and school programs. It’s with that philanthropic spirit that Dot continues to support education with various charitable efforts.”

A drawing will take place before the qualifying race and winners will be notified so that they can make their way to the Dot Foods’ sponsor table to pick up their backpacks.

ABOUT DOT FOODS AND DOT TRANSPORTATION:

Dot Foods, Inc. carries 133,000 products from 1,000 food industry manufacturers making it the largest food industry redistributor in North America. Through Dot Transportation, Inc., an affiliate of Dot Foods, the company distributes foodservice, convenience, retail, and vending products to distributors in all 50 states and more than 55 countries. Dot Foods operates 12 U. S. distribution centers, which are located in Bullhead City, Arizona; Modesto, California; Bear, Delaware; Vidalia, Georgia; Burley, Idaho; Mt. Sterling, Illinois; University Park, Illinois; Cambridge City, Indiana; Williamsport, Maryland; Liverpool, New York; Ardmore, Oklahoma; and Dyersburg, Tennessee. Dot Foods’ Canadian operations are located in Toronto, Ontario and Calgary, Alberta. For information, visit dotfoods.com.

Dot Foods and Dot Transportation are both looking to fill several positions for full and part-time drivers and warehouse personnel at all U.S. locations. To learn more about careers at Dot Foods visit dotfoodscareers.com and follow @DotFoodsCareers. For more on opportunities available with Dot Transportation, visit DriveForDot.com.

ABOUT FULTON SPEEDWAY

Founded: 1961

Size: 3/8 Mile

Event season: Saturday nights from early May through Labor Day with occasional mid-week specials. Our signature event, The Outlaw 200 Weekend, is held at the end of September or first weekend in October annually. Average Weekly attendance: 2,500, 6,500 for Outlaw 200 Weekly Classes: 358-Modifieds, Sportsman, Late Models, and Novice Sportsman. Special appearances by 360 and 410 Sprint Cars, Big Block Modifieds and Mod Lites.

