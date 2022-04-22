FULTON – On February 1, 2022, the Fulton Police Department received a complaint regarding a sexual offense which occurred at a park in the city.

It was alleged that an 18-year-old male had sexual contact with a 12-year-old female victim. As a result of the investigation, it was learned that the male attempted to have sexual intercourse with the victim, and engaged in other sexual acts with her, while knowing she was 12-years-old.

On April 22, 2022, the male was located at an address in the City of Oswego and arrested. He is identified as Lucas A. Learned, 18-years-old of Oswego.

Charges:

Attempted Rape 1 st Degree – Class C Felony

Degree – Class C Felony Criminal Sex Act 1 st degree – Class B Felony

degree – Class B Felony Sexual Abuse 2nd degree – Class A Misdemeanor

Endangering the Welfare of A Child – Class A Misdemeanor

Learned was transported to the Oswego County Jail to be held for centralized arraignment later this evening.

