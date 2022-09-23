OSWEGO COUNTY – Parents are encouraged to have their child’s car seat checked on National Seat Check Saturday.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, certified car seat technicians from various agencies will perform safety checks at Menter Ambulance / Oswego County Ambulance Service, 404 Ontario St., Fulton. No appointment is necessary for the free event.

The primary goal of the event is to educate people about proper car seat use and installation. Technicians will work with parents and caregivers to practice installing car seats and answer questions about choosing the right seat and child restraint to help them best safeguard their children.

For details about the car seat safety check, contact Margaret Beers at 315-592-4145 or [email protected].

