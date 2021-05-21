FULTON – The City of Fulton is pleased to announce that the popular Tunes In June concert series will take place this year and run Wednesday’s in June at the downtown gazebo on South First Street in Fulton.

The Tunes In June event has become a tradition, a fun event for professionals and community members alike to come sit outside, grab lunch and listen to some great music. Formerly managed by the Greater Oswego Fulton Chamber of Commerce, the City of Fulton will manage the event going forward so that the Fulton community can continue to enjoy it. The offered a special thanks to the Chamber of Commerce for making this event a staple in the community.

The concerts run from noon to 2 p.m. and music will include:

June 2

Music by: Jack and Faye Duo

Sponsored by: Eastern Shores Insurance

June 9

Music by: Dave Domicolo

Sponsored by: CDA

June 16

Music by: Double V’s

Sponsored by: Century 21

June 23

Music by: Michael Place

Sponsored by: Oswego Health and Lakeview Lanes

June 30 (If no dates are rained out)

Music by: To Be Announced

Sponsored by: Cortini’s Shoe Zipper Canvas Repair

