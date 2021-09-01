FULTON – Mayor Deana Michaels today announced a fall 2021 “Fulton Forward Beautification Blitz” in collaboration with Carpenters Local 277.

The project will help clean up and beautify various areas of the city. In the months of September through November, local members of the union will work throughout the city cleaning up trash in neighborhoods, sprucing up parks, helping local organizations with small projects and volunteering at the Fulton Fall Fest scheduled for October 9.

“The Carpenters have always been strong partners,” Michaels said. “When approached on this collaboration we quickly jumped onboard. Any time we have the opportunity to clean and beautify the city while working with the local carpenters it’s a win for all.”

Each year members of the union are required to give back to the community and clock so many volunteer hours.

“The North Atlantic States Regional Council Carpenters Local 277 members look forward to getting out into our community and partnering with Mayor Deana Michaels and the City of Fulton on their Fulton Forward Initiative,” said Carpenters Local 277 representative Bob Wilmott.

The “Fulton Forward” Blitz will commence the week of September 6 and include neighborhood cleanups throughout all six wards. Additional weekly focuses for the blitz include painting and weeding all city welcome signs, clearing brush and overgrowth at multiple areas, clean up at various city parks and preparation for the fall festival.

For more information on City of Fulton initiatives, visit www.fultonny.org

