FULTON – Recently, Angelina Baker and Karie Whitten, Compass Credit Union member service representatives, presented Fulton Block Builders (FBB) Committee member, Chris Weaver with a check for $250 to support FBB’s community revitalization grant program.

“If you’re looking for credit unions in Fulton, New York, Compass Federal Credit Union is pointing the way to better tomorrows. As your credit union, we’re owned by account holders and loan recipients like you. That means that our goal is to best serve you,” Whitten said.

“Compass Federal Credit Union has been open since 1966. The credit union has assets totaling $85.83 million and provides banking services to more than 7,000 members. The credit union is a community- based financial institution. People living, working, or worshipping in the credit union’s geographic area can become a member and access banking services. Membership is also open to immediate family of current members,” Baker continued. “Therefore, Compass is proud to support this program. FBB is starting the sixth year of the program and Compass can see a dramatic change in the look and attitude around the city. Furthermore, this $250 donation will be compounded by the 2-to-1 match from the Richard S Shineman Foundation and the 4-to-1 match made by the participating residents. That’s a win-win-win!”

“In the five short years FBB has been in existence, Fulton residents’ confidence has grown so quickly that by 2021 residents have invested $2.67 million in their properties and families are once again choosing Fulton as a place to live, work, and play,” Weaver said. “FBB approved 32 blocks and 236 properties for grants in 2021. Since its start in 2017, FBB has awarded 1,035 matching grants.”

Donations can be made on the FBB website at: https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com/donate/

or by mailing a check to:

CenterState CEO Foundation Inc.-Fulton Block Builders 115 W. Fayette St., Syracuse, NY 13202

