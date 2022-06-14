FULTON – Compass Federal Credit Union is proud to partner with Fulton Porchfest in 2022, helping to present Downbeat Percussion on Sunday, July 10.

Fulton Porchfest is a grassroots community music festival where front porches become stages, yards become venues and generosity and good will rule the day.

Rain or shine, residents will see amazing music and performances, all free of charge. Bring your lawn chair and travel from porch to porch, yard to yard. Enjoy amazing food at various food trucks while visiting your neighbors and connecting with friends.

The festivities will run from noon to around 5 p.m., with the grand finale featuring a Downbeat Percussion drum circle in Voorhees Park. Residents are encouraged to bring their own drums, bongos and tambourines to join in on the fun.

To learn more, including venue information, visit www.fultonporchfest.com.

Compass Federal Credit Union, established in 1966, services more than 7,000 members in the Oswego County community. Compass takes great pride in serving its members with responsive and exceptional personal service, security of member’s funds, competitive rates and programs and continued growth.

To learn more about Compass Credit Union’s services, or to see a listing of locations, visit online at www.compassfcu.com. Compass Credit Union’s main office, located at 131 George St. in Oswego, can also be reached by phone at (315) 342-5300. The credit union’s Fulton location can be reached by phone at (315) 593-8443.

Compass Credit Union can be found on social media via Facebook at www.facebook.com/CompassFCU.

About Compass Federal Credit Union: Established in 1966, Compass Federal Credit Union has expanded from its original 74 members, to servicing nearly 7,000 members in the Oswego County community. Compass Federal Credit Union aims to serve its members with responsive and exceptional personal service, security of member’s funds, competitive programs and continued growth.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...