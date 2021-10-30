Compass Federal Credit Union To Present Red Raider Credit Union At G. Ray Bodley High School

FULTON – Compass Federal Credit Union is proud to present the Red Raider Credit Union at G. Ray Bodley High School in Fulton, beginning Wednesday, November 10.

The Red Raider Credit Union will be part of the Compass Bank at School Program for the 2021-2022 school year, joining the Oswego City School District’s long standing program.

The Red Raider Credit Union will give G. Ray Bodley High School students an opportunity to deposit money into their own Compass accounts, while also gaining valuable work experience as the school’s credit union will be operated by students.

Overall, the program provides real-world, hands-on banking experiences for students, helping them to understand the benefits of saving money.

Students that participate will be eligible for monthly prizes as well as a year-end grand prize.

“With the opening of our new Fulton location last year, it was only natural for us to bring Bank at School to Fulton as well,” said Compass FCU Manager, Jennifer Rupert. “We hope that the opening of the Red Raider Credit Union will be just the beginning of a growing program for the future.”

Starting on Thursday, December 9, the Red Raider Credit Union will be open bi-weekly to coincide with teacher pay dates.

Compass Federal Credit Union, established in 1966, services more than 7,000 members in the Oswego County community. Compass takes great pride in serving its members with responsive and exceptional personal service, security of member’s funds, competitive rates and programs and continued growth.

To learn more about Compass Credit Union’s services, or to see a listing of locations, visit online at www.compassfcu.com. Compass Credit Union’s main office, located at 131 George St. in Oswego, can also be reached by phone at (315) 342-5300. Compass FCU’s Fulton branch, located at 208 N. 2nd St., can be reached by calling (315) 593-8443.

Compass Credit Union can be found on social media via Facebook at www.facebook.com/CompassFCU.

