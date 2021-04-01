Exelon Foundation Presents Oswego Industries’ 15th Annual Golf Tournament

FULTON – Oswego Industries, a non-profit organization based in Fulton, New York, that supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has announced its 15th Annual Golf Tournament fundraiser at Battle Island Golf Course in Fulton on Saturday, June 12.

“We’re so excited to be able to bring back this signature fundraising event in 2021,” said Rebekkah Frisch, Marketing & Communications Associate at Oswego Industries. “We have had great support from area businesses so far and are looking forward to an outstanding event.”

The captain and crew tournament is being presented by Exelon Foundation, which uses the power and resources of Exelon Corporation to make the world a better place.

Aside from prizes provided for tournament winners, players will also have the opportunity to win a new car, courtesy of Burritt Motors, by participating in a Hole-In-One Contest. Other contests will include Closest to the Pin and Longest Drive, with various prize baskets donated from area businesses including 481 Liquor and Wines and the American Foundry. After the tournament, participants will be able to enjoy live entertainment from Steve Maclean and take a chicken BBQ dinner to go, sponsored by The Bonadio Group. The 2021 tournament has also received support from Novelis, GKG Insurance, and Ferrara Fiorenza PC, among many others.

Both sponsorship opportunities and team registrations are filling up fast. Teams are $300 per foursome or $75 for individuals. Registrations are available online at bit.ly/oi-15th-golf-21 or can be mailed upon request by calling Rebekkah Frisch at 315-598-3108, ext. 232.

For over 50 years, Oswego Industries has provided services and supports for adults with disabilities while partnering with local businesses to deliver production and workforce solutions. Its mission is to be a partner in the development of comprehensive community services designed to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities, by providing the necessary support programs to enable individuals to grow with dignity and achieve their highest level of independence and self-fulfillment. Person-centered services include pre-vocational and vocational training, family support services, supported employment, and day habilitation programs. Its sister agency, The Arc of Oswego County, provides services to seniors with disabilities: together, they create a comprehensive support system for Oswego County residents with disabilities. Find more information online at www.oswegoindustriesinc.org.

