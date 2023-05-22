FULTON – The Fulton Veterans Council and the “Thank a Service Member” organization will host a watchfire to honor fallen service members on Saturday, May 27. The event will begin at 7 p.m., rain or shine, next to the Denesha Ballfield on William Gillard Drive, behind the Fulton War Memorial.

The Council will also host multiple wreath-laying ceremonies at locations around Fulton on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29.

The first ceremony begins at 9 a.m. in St. Mary’s Cemetery, 463 S. Seventh St., Fulton. The procession will then move on to Mount Adnah Cemetery at 706 E. Broadway, the Fulton War Memorial at 609 W. Broadway, and end at Veterans’ Park, 100-152 S. First St.

Pilot and former Army Staff Sgt. Lauren Dates, who served in Vietnam, will lead a crew to conduct a military fly-over to honor those who died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

The event will conclude with a complimentary luncheon at the Fulton Elk’s Lodge #830, 57 Pierce Dr., immediately following the ceremony. The public is invited to attend.

For details, contact Donna Kestner with the Fulton Veterans Council at 315-598-9696.

