FULTON – The Fulton Board of Education met virtually last night, Tuesday, November 9, and discussed several updates including the district’s fall sports season and COVID-19 testing.

During Superintendent Brian Pulvino’s report, he recognized transportation and custodial staff members and the work they do for the district.

“It’s the behind the scenes stuff that we don’t see, but it is essential to the work we do each and every day,” Pulvino said. “You are very much a part of making sure that our kids are here safely and engaged in learning.”

Director of Health, Physical Education and Athletics Christopher Ells and students highlighted the athletic department’s fall sports season.

Student representative Reagan LaPage introduced student athlete Abigail Mainville who then led the presentation.

Cheerleading – Placed 2nd place at the Fear to Cheer competition in Hannibal and placed 2nd at Sectionals. All stars included Liz Christmann and Jade Doran. Captains include Alexis Bardin and Doran.

Girls soccer – Went to the first round of Sectionals. Captains include Claire Broderick and Lydia Mirabito.

Girls tennis – Maddie Delano and Maddie Hotchkiss qualified for Sectionals. Captains include Kaitlyn Clingerman and Paige Kingsley.

Football – Won Senior Night. Captains include Will Patterson and Tyler Mills.

Golf – Tyler Mills was a Sectionals finalist. Captain is Lucas Nelson.

Cross Country – Girls Varsity won the League Championship, the first time in FCSD’s history. Girls placed 6th and boys placed 8th at Sectionals. Captains include Meilin Lamana, Mainville, and Ethan Demars.

Boys soccer – Captains included Braeden DePoint, Trevor Hendrickson, Jose Aguilar, and Dalton Hines.

Volleyball – League Champions. The team is still competing in Sectionals with a game today, November 10, in Ogdensburg, New York, then a game in Gloversville, New York, on Friday. Captains include Lydia Gigliotti, Joann LeVea, Mackenzie Coant, and Tesa Galvin.

Inaugural Raider Bowl – Juniors vs Seniors in a 20 minute football game. Students Lydia Gigliotti and Lydia Mirabito organized the event.

Executive Director of Instruction and Achievement Daniel Carroll then gave a professional development overview from the November 5 Superintendent’s Conference Day, and Pulvino gave a highlight of the budget timeline for next year. The budget timeline can be found here.

Pulvino said there is to be an adjustment to the instructional calendar. April 8 will be an early release day for parent-teacher conferences. The calendar can be found here.

As the final part of the Superintendent’s report, Pulvino updated the board on COVID-19 testing. He said the district got 1,500 antigen tests, which will be used with Golden Sun. The district will also be using a molecular test for those with COVID-19 symptoms.

Ells explained that when a student goes to the nurse’s office, if they have one of the 14 symptoms of COVID-19, they are sent home and cannot return until they have a negative test or wait out a 10-day quarantine time period. Ells said you often have to wait a few days to get test results, which creates even more loss of instruction time.

Pulvino said the idea is to expedite the process of those who have been tested to return to school. He said the machines needed have arrived but the district now needs to get its hands on the tests to go with it.

As for pool testing, those tests have arrived and the district is preparing to start pool testing next week. This testing is for unvaccinated staff and faculty. Ells said district nurses are being trained for testing, and they plan to hire another nurse for this purpose.

Pulvino said the district is still working to finalize a contract with Oswego County for costs.

The Oswego County Department of Health will be hosting a free vaccination clinic for children ages 5-11 on November 19 from 2:30 to 6 p.m. at G.Ray Bodley High School in the cafeteria.

Any Fulton student ages 5-11 is eligible to attend. A parent/guardian must be present with the child.

An appointment is required. Make an appointment by clicking on this link: https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=D00BE8DC57F9018CE0530A6C7C15A76D

This clinic is for children needing their first dose. The Pfizer vaccine will be given at this clinic.

Appointments for the second dose are scheduled for December 10. That clinic will also be at G.Ray Bodley High School. Instructions will be given at the clinic on November 19 about returning for the second dose.

Please enter the building through the doors nearest the cafeteria. (Use parking lot near tennis courts. Access the parking lot via Cedar St.)

This clinic is through the Oswego County Health Department. Pulvino said he believes health professionals should be leading testing and vaccine events, and the district is just providing the opportunity and location.

The board also spoke about vaccinations for children ages 5 and older. Ells clarified that students aged 5 to 11 must have an adult present when they are vaccinated, and there are no mandatory, forced vaccinations for children. Pulvino said that choice is up to the parents.

The board then moved on to the agenda, which can be found here.

The full meeting can be viewed here.

The next scheduled meeting will be Tuesday night, November 23, and can be viewed on the Fulton Communications YouTube channel.

