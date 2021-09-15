FCSD BOE Discusses First Week Of School

FULTON – The Fulton City School District Board of Education met last night, Tuesday, September 14, and discussed the first week of school and other updates.

During his report, Superintendent Brian Pulvino introduced Ken Sheldon as the district’s Special Patrol Officer/Student Resource Officer. Pulvino said Sheldon was the original SRO and the district is in partnership with the City of Fulton.

Executive Director of Instruction and Achievement Dan Carroll then presented a report on federal grant allocations, totaling $8,312,916 for this school year. More details on these grants and what they are used for can be found here.

Carroll then updated the board on enrollment numbers since the last update in August. From August 24 to September 14, an additional 68 students PreK through Grade 12 enrolled in the district, making a total of 3,262 students, and 112 students will be homeschooled this year.

He then gave an update on the district’s District Comprehensive Improvement Plan (DCIP) and the board discussed its relationship with the district’s five year Strategic Coherence Plan.

Pulvino then went over some new updates with the Capital Improvement Projects. Photos of these updates can be found here.

“We’re on schedule,” Pulvino said. “COVID has been a challenge getting access to some materials. Supply and demand has been difficult… What we’re finding is companies will say it’s on the way, but they’re struggling with the access.”

Pulvino said there is still much work to be done, but is excited to be able to see the fruits of the labor from this summer.

Pulvino then spoke about the district’s reopening as students returned for this school year on September 8.

“We’re off to a great start,” Pulvino said. “Our attendance has been absolutely amazing… We can put all the systems and things in place, but it’s the kids that are in the system and the staff and the faculty that actually implement it.”

Pulvino said the schools are reinforcing proper face mask wearing, physical distancing, and encouraging students, faculty and staff to stay home when sick. He said one of the challenges they face is during lunch when students remove their masks to eat and are 6 feet apart rather than 3.5 feet apart while wearing masks.

He also discussed improvements made to transportation times.

H then talked about COVID-19, testing and screening. He said about 83% of the district’s staff are fully vaccinated and another 3.3% have had the first dose in the two dose series so far (Johnson & Johnson is a one dose series.)

The district is also opening a line of communication with the county legislature with questions to ask.

“We need to be able to get accurate information to our communities, to our staffs,” Pulvino said. “This is something that’s a national phenomenon right now, and I think the key is transparency, and is giving accurate information and not changing on a dime. We need to have a clear plan up front so we can exude the confidence that our staff and our families need.”

The full agenda of the meeting can be found here, and the full meeting can be viewed here. The next scheduled BOE meeting is September 28.

