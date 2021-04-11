FCSD’s Virtual Parent University Set For April 12 – 17

FULTON – A Fulton City School District event that started back in 2015 is set to return this year in hopes of connecting district families with community resources in an extended virtual format.

In the past, Parent University was held as a single-day, in-person event. However, this year from April 12 through April 17, families throughout the district can join the event that includes 27 scheduled virtual workshops, a community resource fair, and on-demand presentations that showcase what the community has to offer.

“This family engagement week serves as a kick-off to the new Parent University section of our website, where families can reference resources and recorded presentations at a time that is most convenient for them,” said FCSD’s Director of Student Support Services, Elizabeth Tiffany.

For more information, please contact Elizabeth Tiffany at [email protected] or visit the Parent University website at fultoncsd.org/parentu, which will go live Monday, April 12.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print





Like this: Like Loading...