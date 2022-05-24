Fulton Announces $750,000 DRI Grant Fund For Small Businesses

Whether it’s enhancing signage, creating a “vibe’ for people to work, live and play, or energizing interior spaces, there is now $750,000 of grant money available for Fulton small businesses in the city’s Downtown Initiative Revitalization (DRI), area to make those dreams come true.

The City of Fulton Community Development Agency (FCDA) recently announced that it is accepting applications from small businesses through Oct. 3 to obtain financial assistance—up to $100,000 for each project—that will enhance and strengthen the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), area. The types of improvements include: new signs and awnings, building renovations, technical assistance, and Covid-related projects.

“I am beyond thrilled to announce this program,” said Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. “These improvements in our downtown and along the DRI area will be transformational. Both Fultonians and those visiting our city will see the bright, new improvements and feel the pride we all have in enhancing our city’s positive vibe.”

An information session for business owners interested in applying for these funds will be held at 6:00 p.m., June 14, at the Fulton War Memorial, said Sarah Farley, FCDA executive director. “In addition, interested business owners can contact the FCDA to schedule a free consultation for application assistance with our Economic Development Team. We want to make the application process as smooth as possible.” Download the application here: _FULTON DRI-Grant-Fund-Application

Once all applications are received by Oct. 3 , the anticipated timeline is as follows: Review committee meets mid-October; Projects are selected and recommended to NY State HCR Nov. 1; Grant awards are announced Nov. 1; Grant awards and finalized and projects officially proceed Dec. 1; Required environmental review conducted Winter/Spring 2023; Final design, project bidding, permitting, and site plan review runs Jan.-April 2023; Construction begins May 1, 2023; All projects are complete by July 1, 2024.

For further information, contact [email protected].

