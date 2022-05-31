FULTON – Burkes Home Center, Northern Ace Home Center, Lakeside Roofing and Siding, Waldron’s Furniture, CNY Roof Cleaning, Premier Landscaping, JCH Seamless Gutters and Erie Materials are stepping up to support the Fulton Block Builder (FBB) program with discounts on much needed supplies to complete home improvement projects.

“The 2022 Block Challenge applications have been completed and awards announced in May. The quality of applications for 2022 was the best that the FBB independent scoring committee has seen,” said Linda Eagan, FBB Director. “I think this is testimony to the seriousness our residents are about bringing back the PRIDE in our community. Each year more businesses offer discounts to FBB participants and each year they make a point of shopping local. This is a recipe for success on all levels. FBB is so grateful to the participating businesses and our residents for their support.”

If your business is interested in providing discounts to participants, please e-mail FBB at

[email protected]

