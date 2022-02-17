FULTON – The Fulton Block Builder (FBB) fundraising committee has announced the start of the 2022 Fundraising Campaign.

Once again, the Richard S. Shineman Foundation has approved matching funds for FBB in the spring of 2022 following completion of the Campaign.

In order to secure the entire Shineman award, FBB will strive to raise $50,000 by April 30, 2022.

“2021 was another fantastic year for the Fulton Block Builder (FBB) program. Nearly $700,000 was invested in Fulton’s participating properties! For every dollar invested by Fulton Block Builders, property owners invested four times that amount. Thirty-two Blocks were awarded Block Challenge Grants and Pride Grants. FBB supported 236 properties spread throughout the six wards of the city, 15 Landlords participated, and 13 homeowners used the historical color palettes available through Paint Fulton Grants. Pride Grants flourished to bring about age-friendly cultural events, beautification projects, park improvements, safe entries, and memorial clean-ups” Pierce said. “Confidence is growing in the city, and it once again makes sense for residents to invest. FBB promotes pride of property ownership, incentivizes resident investment, and breaks the disinvestment cycle by reconnecting neighbors to each another. In the five short years FBB has been in existence, Fulton residents’ confidence has grown so quickly that in total, residents have invested $2.67 million in their properties and families are once again choosing Fulton as a place to live, work, and play.”

You can keep that momentum going by supporting Fulton Block Builders in its aim to reach our $50,000 goal. Every dollar goes toward a reimbursement fund for property owners who qualify for eligible improvements and for promotion of the program. There is no paid staff! Your contribution is tax deductible, thanks to our partnership with CenterState CEO Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit.

Please join all Fultonians by making your donation to rebuild our neighborhoods. Become a part of this exciting piece of Fulton’s history by donating to the 2022 Campaign today.

FBB donations can be made on the website at: https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com/donate/

Or by mail, send checks to: CenterState CEO Foundation, Inc. Fulton Block Builders

115 W. Fayette Street

Syracuse, New York 13202

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...