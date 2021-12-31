FULTON – Three community information meetings are planned to answer questions about the 2022 Fulton Block Builder (FBB) programs and application process.

Meetings will take place on Tuesday, January 11 at 6 p.m.; on Thursday, January 13 at 6 p.m. and on Sunday, January 16 at 2 p.m. All meetings will take place at the Fulton Polish Home, 153 W 1st St S, Fulton.

The decision to hold three meetings is in response to COVID-19. The FBB Committee members want to be sure everyone stays safe while still having the opportunity to learn about the FBB programs. Everyone attending the meetings is asked to mask-up and social distance. The committee believes that each of the three meetings will be shorter than one large, this should help with safety as well.

Fulton Block Builders committee members will explain three types of grants: FBB Block Challenges, a neighborhood revitalization program that encourages groups of neighbors to collaborate on exterior home improvements; FBB Pride Grants, which introduce cultural and aesthetic improvements around the city; and FBB Paint Fulton Grants, which offer historical paint options to homeowners.

2022 is sure to be another amazing year for this program and FBB wants everyone to have a chance to become involved. More information can be found on the FBB website: https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com/apply/.

IMPORTANT DATES REGARDING 2022 Fulton Block Builders:

• City Information Meetings Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday January 11, 13 and 16, 2022

• Pre-Qualification Forms due by Friday, March 4, 2022

• Final applications due by Wednesday, April 13, 2022

• Awards announced Saturday, May 7, 2022

• Improvement projects must be completed by, October 31, 2022

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...