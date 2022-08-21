FULTON – On August 7, organizers for Fulton Block Builders (FBB) invited 200 property owners in 23 distinct Blocks to a celebration picnic.

“Normally we would host a dinner at River Vista or Virgilio’s Banquet Centers, but Covid has prevented us from doing that,” said Linda Eagan, FBB Director. “This year, FBB Social Events co-chairs, Kelly Niccoli and Chris Weaver, suggested that we host an outdoor picnic, allowing us to still celebrate as a group while staying safe.”

The Fulton Block Builder project is dedicated to revitalizing Fulton’s neighborhoods one block at a time. A key piece of the program is having neighbors come together as a group. By applying together, neighbors know that their investment in their home will pay off because so many around them are doing the same. They get to know each other, share resources, and plan celebrations. In doing so, blocks increase community engagement, pride in their neighborhood and attract new residents to Fulton.

“We have missed our large group dinner these past few years,” Niccoli said. “It’s important that the blocks come together as a whole. It’s a visual for each property owner to know it’s not just their house or their block, it’s big and big is good for our city.”

“The picnic was great fun for all ages,” Eagan continued. “We had delicious food from Mr. Mikes, bounce houses and obstacle courses for the kids, comfortable seating under the shade of tents from Rupert’s Rentals and a sound system from Joe Cortini. I can’t thank Kelly and Chris enough for the excellent planning. Everything was great.”

Now that the awards have been made for 2022, ANY Block in the city can begin organizing for 2023. There are Target Zones that FBB will identify, but that is only the starting point. ALL Blocks in the city can apply for a Block Grant and FBB Ambassadors, who guide neighborhoods through the process, are ready to help.

Call (315) 529-9181 to learn how or find more information at: https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com/ or on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pg/fultonblockbuilders/posts/?ref=page_internal

