FULTON – The City of Fulton and Fulton Block Builders (FBB) have been working on a variety of collaborative projects over the past year and are excited about their most recent shared project.

FBB sponsored the First Annual Porchfest on July 11 and participant Lorrie Poyneer had so much fun that she approached Linda Eagan, FBB Director about writing a Pride Grant to help with the expenses for a Fall Festival. Linda loved Lorrie’s ideas and immediately contacted Chris Waldron, Director of Fulton Parks and Recreation.

Chris responded, “Great idea, we discussed it at the Special Events Committee but didn’t have anything concrete planned yet – so let’s partner.”

The city’s first Fall Festival is planned for October 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fulton’s volunteer Special Events Committee is made up of some dynamite residents who are happy to sink their teeth into some big projects for the good of our community. So far this year, they’ve worked with the city to help organized Big Truck Day, The Community Market and Movie Night. The committee members are Crystal Bracy, Caroline Shue, Mallori Stoia, Marissa Hanlon, Danielle Florio and Chris Waldron.

“It’s exciting to work with this group” Poyneer said. “I can tell after just one meeting that this is going to be a great family event.”

More details will be available as the plans take shape. Watch for information through your favorite news source, on the city website: https://www.fultonny.org/; at the FBB website: https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com; or on Facebook too https://www.facebook.com/fultonblockbuilders : City of Fulton – Parks & Recreation – Home

