FULTON – Fulton Block Builders (FBB) will host an outdoor plant swap in conjunction with Fulton Parks and Recreation.

On Saturday, May 22, from 10 a.m. to noon, at Bullhead Point in Fulton, gardeners are invited to bring labeled plants and take home new plants.

Here is how you can be involved:

While you are working in your yards and cleaning out your flower beds, take some time to divide your plants and make room for new varieties.

Put your extra plants in disposable containers and/or bags.

Mark the plant with its common name.

Indicate if it is a shade or sun lover.

If possible, add a picture of what it looks like blooming.

Remember to look for any parasites – we want to be sure we don’t share these!

“Fulton Block Builders is all about creating a thriving community for all who live, visit and work in Fulton,” said Linda Eagan, FBB Director, “and beautifying our yards is a great way to demonstrate your Fulton PRIDE. This plant swap provides free opportunities to make our gardens green again, promote neighborly relationships and build community. Together, we are truly Reshaping Fulton One Block at a Time.”

Pre-registration in required for this event. Sign up here.