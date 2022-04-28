FULTON – Recently, Brookfield Renewable donated $5,500 to the Fulton Block Builders (FBB) program.

Brookfield Renewable U.S., is a leading owner, operator, and developer of renewable power, delivering innovative renewable power solutions that accelerate the world towards a sustainable, low-carbon future. Their diversified portfolio of hydropower, wind, solar and storage facilities extend across 34 states, including Fulton, New York.

“It is a pleasure to once again be able to collaborate with Fulton Block Builders. As partners in this community Brookfield supports the Block Builders mission and is proud to contribute to a project that makes a difference in the lives of a new group of families every year,” said Mark Luciano, Brookfield representative.

“Since FBB’s start in 2017, FBB has awarded 1,035 Block Challenge, Paint Fulton, and Pride Grants” said Linda Eagan, FBB Director. “2021 was another fantastic year for the FBB program. Thirty-two blocks were awarded Block Challenge Grants and Pride Grants, with FBB supporting 236 properties spread throughout the six wards of the city. Nearly 700 thousand dollars was invested in Fulton’s participating properties! For every dollar invested by FBB, property owners invested four times that amount.”

Businesses and individuals can become part of this exciting time in Fulton’s history by donating to the 2022 campaign. Every dollar donated is matched 2-to-1 by the Richard S. Shineman Foundation. All donations are tax deductible and, since FBB is entirely volunteer run, all financial support goes directly to the Block Challenge grants and promotion of the program.

Donations can be made on the FBB website at: https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com/donate/or by mailing a check to:

CenterState CEO Foundation Inc.-Fulton Block Builders 115 W. Fayette Street

Syracuse, New York 13202

