FULTON – Fulton resident, Tonya Crisafulli came to Fulton Block Builders in early 2020 with the idea of writing a Pride Grant and organizing a Porchfest in Fulton.

The first Porchfest was held in Ithaca, New York in 2007 and has grown, not just in Ithaca, but around the continent. There are more than 160 other Porchfests in the U.S. and Canada. On Sunday, July 11, 2021, Fulton, New York became one of them.

Crisafulli knows that Fulton is a great place to live and full of amazing people who shouldn’t have to travel to another city for a kickin’ Porchfest.

“After waiting for someone else to start this Porchfest thing up, I decided to just do it,” Crisafulli said. “I’m no dummy. I’ve surrounded myself with amazing people to help. They include Alissa Viscome, Joe Cortini, Stacy Raponi, Beth Dice, Austin Crisafulli and Linda Eagan.”

Porchfest is a grassroots community music festival where front porches become stages, yards become venues, and radical generosity and good, rule the day. To make the day extra special for the kids, Compass Federal Credit Union and Fulton Block Builders sponsored Downbeat Percussion to end the day in a musical roar.

Downbeat Percussion is the official Drumline of the Buffalo Bills, so they really know how to get a crowd energized. With buckets provided by Burke’s Home Center and ordained with logos by Penny Halstead, Downbeat led the kids through a drum circle. For the next 40 minutes spontaneous music, laughter, friendliness, and the smell of Westside BBQ filled the park.

“Block Builders provide something cool called a “Pride Grant” to be used for reasons just like this! Bring community and culture to Fulton,” Crisafulli said. “Pride Grants have brought some pretty great ideas to life in the city. All of the 20 Bands played for our community for free and homeowners offered porches and lawns. The event runs on the good will of performers and the hospitality of homeowners. That’s our community working together! The Pride Grand helped with expenses like insurance, drumsticks, advertising costs, and porta-potties. Grown-ups enjoyed the talented local musicians and the kids got to participate too with the help of Downbeat Percussion’s sponsors. On July 11th everyone was a musician!”

The crazy cool splashy colorful musical art on all of the website pages was created by Austin Crisafulli. He stepped up and helped out when Tonya was crunched for time. The logo was so popular that the team decided to have T shirts made up for the event. What a great idea, the shirts went like hotcakes! So many people said that the first Porchfest was a blast and they wanted to remember it for years to come. If you need work done? Email Austin at: [email protected]

For more information about Fulton Porchfest check out the website http://www.fultonporchfest.com/ And follow them on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/fultonporchfest/

Press release from Fulton Block Builders

