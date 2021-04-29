FULTON – The City of Fulton and Fulton Block Builders (FBB) have been working on a variety of collaborative projects over the past year and are excited about their most recent shared project.

Linda Eagan, founder of FBB, was made aware of the AARP Community Challenge grant. The Challenge provides small grants to fund quick-action projects that can help communities become more livable for people of all ages. Applications accepted include projects that improve public spaces, housing, transportation, civic engagement, coronavirus recovery, diversity and inclusion.

Eagan reached out to Mayor Deana Michaels to identify needs that the Challenge Grant could address. The city of Fulton had recently hired an independent contractor to survey the community residents and businesses in order to develop a 2021 Comprehensive Plan to meet the needs of all citizens. The survey showed that Fulton’s senior population has identified the lack of bathrooms in city parks as a barrier for them to enjoy these beautiful spaces and to partake in community events.

Mayor Michaels suggested that Chris Waldron, Director of Fulton Parks and Recreation, and Eagan work together on a grant application to address the lack of bathroom facilities. If awarded, FBB and the City of Fulton plan to provide an ADA compliant bathroom.

The construction of this bathroom is important due to the fact that Fulton experiences some of the most intense lake-effect storms in the United States. Thus, the application requested funds to install a high-quality bathroom in order to withstand the extreme weather conditions.

Implementation of this project will further FBB’s and the city’s goal of inviting every Fulton resident to again become part of a resilient, supportive, thriving community. Since it began, FBB has been embraced by seniors, who remember when our city was a healthy community. One third of the FBB participating homeowners have been over the age of 50.

Providing this improvement to a city park that they love will continue the message that Fulton cares about all its population, according to Eagan.

For more information about Fulton Block Builders visit its website at https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com

