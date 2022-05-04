FULTON – The Fulton Common Council met last night, Tuesday, May 3, when it voted on several resolutions, including measures taken to begin making improvements throughout the city.

As part of the agenda last night, the council unanimously approved to advertise for bids for engineering consultant services related to the Pathfinder Canal Towpath Trail and green infrastructure improvements.

“That’s several grants that total $1.4 million and that’ll be just on the, we’re calling it the bookends, near Davis Standard,” Mayor Deana Michaels said. “So it’ll enhance the trail that’s already there and provide additional meeting space and green space, and hopefully a nice area for us all to congregate over by the water overlooking that overlook point. We’re excited to be presenting that project here in the next month or so with design work as we go forward.”

The council also approved a resolution to advertise for bids to pave city streets this summer.

“Hopefully we can get all of 481,” Michaels said. “You’ll see our signs up but it’s going to be a bit disruptive this summer, but in the end it’s going to be worth it because it’s a much needed project to be completed. We’ll get a schedule out there and get some notifications out to the public here in the very near future.”

Additionally, the council voted to authorize the mayor to sign an agreement with the C&S Companies for engineering and consulting services, which has to do with Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects beginning soon.

“We can now move forward with some significant DRI projects in the city of Fulton,” Michaels said. “In the very near future you are going to see many very large signs that are going to be put up across the city for all the DRI projects… We are going to be well underway for the summer of 2022 with some very significant DRI projects, so be on the lookout. This is a very exciting time for Fulton and long overdue.”

During public comment, resident David Fares offered optimism as he wished to compliment the city, recapping positive events from last week including the special events committee receiving an award, a resolution for a mass transit system in the county at the legislature, G. Ray Bodley High School being named in the top 25 public high schools in the Syracuse area, and transportation opportunities coming to underserved parts of the community.

“The work that we’re doing is really paying off,” Fares said. “We’re getting momentum.”

Before the council approved all items on the agenda, three proclamations were read: Elks Youth Week is May 1 to May 7, and Health Care Month and Older Americans Month are both recognized by the city throughout May.

The first item on the agenda was a public hearing regarding a proposed amendment to the city code Chapter 640 Attachment 2 Schedule B, “Off-street parking requirements.”

“What we’re doing is we’re looking at our comprehensive plan that was passed at the end of 2021,” Michaels said. “That comprehensive plan needs to align with our codes… This was one area we noticed that was an immediate need for some business development, specifically in the DRI zone as we’re starting our DRI projects.”

The only person to speak during this time was Ron Patrick, Chairman of the Planning Board. He explained that the board brought this topic to the council in order to benefit the city’s businesses by changing parking requirements.

He said it is recommended to change the retail parking requirement from one parking spot per 200 square feet to three spots per 1000 square feet. For restaurants, it is currently one spot for every three seating spaces. The recommendation is adding off-street parking at no minimum at the Canalview off-street parking district and the West Broadway district.

Another aspect he brought up was seasonal outdoor seating, which counts toward the parking numbers, meaning there might not be enough parking available. He proposed to exclude seasonal outdoor seating from this count.

The council voted to approve this measure and then moved on to the remaining agenda:

Approve minutes from the April 5, 2022 council meeting

Authorize city clerk/chamberlain to advertise for a public hearing on June 7 to amend city code Chapter A700-2 “Building Permit Fee Schedule”

Authorize city clerk/chamberlain to advertise for a public hearing on June 7 to amend city code Chapter 253-4 “Brush, Grass and Weeds Violations”

Authorize city clerk/chamberlain to advertise for a public hearing on June 7 for a local law for “Professional Services and Consulting Escrow”

Authorize city clerk/chamberlain to advertise for bids for engineering consultant services related to the Pathfinder Canal Towpath Trail and green infrastructure improvements. Bids are due in the office of the clerk/chamberlain by May 16 at 2 p.m.

Authorize city clerk/chamberlain to advertise for bids for energy conservation services. Bids are due in the office of the clerk/chamberlain by May 19 at 2 p.m.

Authorize city clerk/chamberlain to advertise for bids for paving city streets for the 2022 season. Bids are due in the office of the clerk/chamberlain by June 6 at 2 p.m.

Authorize the DPW commissioner to increase the price of the sale of milled blacktop to the general public

Authorize the mayor to execute Amendment No. 2 for engineering services for Water Pollution Control Plant

Authorize the mayor to sign the participation agreement with the Carpenters Union

Authorize the mayor to sign an agreement with the C&S Companies for engineering and consulting services

Resolution to approve the corrective action plan for the OSC audit 2021M-184

Authorize the mayor to sign Part I of the FEAF related to the Pathfinder Cana; Towpath Trail/Davis-Standard Waterfront Project

Councilor Comments:

First Ward Councilor Dan Farfaglia: Thanked the DPW for their response to a storm a few weeks ago and said he is excited about upcoming Memorial Day festivities.

Second Ward Councilor Doug Chapman: Thanked Fares for his positive comments and reminded residents that Big Truck Day is May 14

Third Ward Councilor Don Patrick Jr.: Asked residents to put out trash at an orderly time, either the night before or the morning of, and to not leave garbage cans out a few days before it is picked up.

Fourth Ward Councilor Ethan Parkhurst: No comment.

Fifth Ward Councilor/President Audrey Avery: No comment.

Sixth Ward Councilor Larry Macner: Thanked Ron Patrick for speaking during the public hearing, was glad to work with the DPW in their contracts, and said that May is Military Appreciation Month.

Mayor Deana Michaels: Said the council is working on a resolution for tax exemptions as the county has done, reiterated Big Truck Day, and gave an overview of the Memorial Day Salute events this month. The Friday before Memorial Day, there will be posters at the War Memorial to burn or send to military members overseas. On Saturday, there will be a parade, a carnival, and a watch fire. On Sunday, there will be fireworks.

She also said the city had successful negotiations with CSEA for their contracts, will be attending a NYCOM meeting where she will accept an award for the special events committee, and has scheduled three block blitz weeks – one in May, July and October – where the city will walk through all six wards to address code violations.

The next scheduled meeting will be Tuesday, June 7, at 7 p.m. in the community room of the municipal building.

