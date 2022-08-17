FULTON – The Fulton Common Council met briefly last night, Tuesday, August 16, when it voted to pass a handful of resolutions, including the approval of American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The council approved the city clerk/chamberlain to transfer $97,000 of ARPA funding for various uses in the city:

$12,000 for police department and fire department recruitment video and marketing campaign

$35,000 for Westside fire department essential upgrades

$25,000 for Sharps Pond engineering/grant writing for a nature preserve

$25,000 for a new outdoor basketball project

An additional $30,000 for police department satellite offices was included in the original agenda, but was not voted on during the meeting.

The council then quickly voted to approve all other items on the agenda:

Approve the minutes for the August 2 council meeting

Approve the sale of the property located at 61½ W. 1st St. S. to David Carvey of 61 W. 1st St. S., Fulton, in the amount of $500

Authorize the city clerk/chamberlain to advertise for a public hearing to be held during the Tuesday, September 6 council meeting in relation to a proposed amendment to subsection 608-53 Schedule VIII: Stop Intersections of the Charter of the city of Fulton There is a proposed stop sign to be added to Hannibal Street, of which First Ward Councilor Dan Farfaglia thanked the council for moving forward with

Authorize the city clerk/chamberlain to award the bid for animal trapping services to Ed Hogan, Nuisance Wildlife Manager According to the bid letter from Hogan, he is to be paid $75 for each nuisance wildlife animal caught and removed from an affected property, and the animal will either be relocated or euthanized depending on the circumstance

Authorize the city clerk/chamberlain to advertise for bids for requests for qualified (RFQ) licensed architectural/engineering first for professional services for a public safety community improvement grant-funded project for the Community Development Agency This project is to “perform various interior and exterior health and safety renovations at the fire and police stations adjacent and partially attached to the City Hall, located at 141 South First Street.” Project details can be read in the agenda



Another resolution included in the original agenda but not voted on during the council meeting was in regards to authorizing the purchase of six digital traffic management/speed signs.

The councilors and the mayor did not have any comments following the agenda, except for Farfaglia thanking the council for moving forward with the process of getting another stop sign for his ward. Sixth Ward Councilor Larry Macner was excused from the meeting.

The next regularly scheduled Common Council meeting will be held Tuesday, September 6, at 7 p.m. in the Community Room of the Municipal Building.

