FULTON – At last night’s Common Council meeting, Tuesday, October 5, members of the public spoke during four public hearings, and the council approved all but one of the topics – granting a special use permit to OH Properties to avoid city code requirements for a sign.

Public comment:

Frank Castiglia Jr. and David Fares expressed to the council they would like the agenda to be made available to the public sooner so they might be able to have more time to look at it and do research on its items. Castiglia also inquired about a few items on the agenda.

Mayor Deana Michaels and City Clerk/Chamberlain Dan O’Brien responded to Castiglia’s inquiries.

Michaels explained that during that meeting the council would be voting to transfer a number of properties to the Fulton Community Development Agency so they may benefit from a grant to fix them up.

In regards to awarding the city’s gasoline and diesel fuel bid to AM Food Truck Stop, Inc, O’Brien explained over rack price. Last year it was a little over 10 cents or rack and this year, it is 30 cents over rack. The city explored other options, but they did not find anything better than what AM bid.

While Michaels said the council does not need to give more than 24 hour notice of an agenda, they will talk about getting it out there sooner.

Agenda:

There were four proclamations read during last night’s meeting: recognizing Manufacturing Month throughout October, recognizing October 10-16 as Knights of Columbus Week, recognizing the Oswego County Pioneer Land Search and Rescue Team, and recognizing Fulton Savings Bank for its 150th anniversary.

There were four public hearings, two of which were public hearings that had been left open at a previous meeting.

The first was in regards to granting a special use permit to OH Properties (Oswego Health) for signage at 98 N 2nd St. This public hearing was a continuation of the last meeting on September 21. According to city code, the sign must be at least 8 feet above the crest of the road. The sign in question rests on the ground.

Representing OH Properties, Tom Pelis, director of real estate and construction for Oswego Health, said the sign in question already is the same dimensions as the old sign, but they would like to move it 6 feet back toward the property so it is not on New York State Department of Transportation property.

Pelis said if they were to make the sign adhere to city code, they would need to cut down a tree and it may obstruct the view of Kinney’s. He said there was miscommunication with the sign company and so the signage is already completed.

Castiglia mentioned the past sign was also in violation of city code, but it was never brought up before.

Codes director Malcolm Wettering said he would like to do things according to city code. He said he looked around the site of the signage and does not believe it would obstruct traffic in any way.

Castiglia returned to the podium to talk about businesses facing roadblocks in the county.

Mayor Michaels said when the city codes were written, design ideals in the city were different. Now, buildings look differently than they did in the 70s. The Planning Commission has started looking at city codes regarding signs, parking spots and handicap spots to find out how they can be changed to make them more relevant to modern day.

Ethan Parkhurst said since the Polish Home’s request for a special use permit for signage was denied, the council should be consistent and fair.

Lastly, Pelis said he believes the solution of just moving the sign is a better option.

In a roll call vote, the special use permit was denied.

First Ward Councilor Tom Kenyon – absent; Second Ward Councilor Doug Chapman – yes; Third Ward Councilor Don Patrick Jr – yes; Fourth Ward Councilor John Kenyon – no; Fifth Ward Councilor/President Audrey Avery – no; and Sixth Ward Councilor Larry Macner – no.

No one spoke during the second and third public hearings, which were part of a formality for the city to get access to grant funding. The grants are Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) HOME and CDBG Micro-Enterprise grants, which are managed through the Fulton Community Development Agency.

Michaels said these grants help homebuyers/owners and small businesses respectively.

The fourth and final public hearing, the city’s proposed comprehensive plan, was a continuation of a previous meeting. Three people left brief written comments/questions, including: “Are we changing from residential to C2A?” “Not really saying much as far as money goes and how much,” and “What about our beach at the lake?”

Castiglia spoke during this time and said since the city’s population has decreased, thinks the number of common councilors should decrease as well.

The comprehensive plan was voted on and unanimously approved, except for the absence of the first ward councilor.

The council then voted on and approved the remaining agenda items.

Approve the minutes from the September 21 meeting.

Approve the clerks report in the amount of $14,076.

Approve the clerks report in the amount of $14,076. Award gasoline and diesel fuel bid to AM Food Truck Stop for $0.30 over rack price.

Authorize use of $50,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to support local not-for-profits.

Approve sale of city properties to Fulton CDA in the amount of $1 each. 504 Pratt St. 92 Lyon St. 417-419 Buffalo St. 315 Hannibal St.

Approve intent to declare the city of Fulton as lead agency in the SEQR process for the Water Pollution Control Plant Improvements Project. Eric Pond with Barton & Loguidice explained that he is working with the city to help them obtain funding for an infrastructure upgrade at the wastewater treatment plant. Declaring the city as a lead agency is necessary to get this funding.

Finally, the last item approved on the agenda was to dedicate the pier on the Pathfinder Canalview trail in honor of the late former Mayor Ronald L. Woodward Sr. There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Oswego River Pathfinder Towpath Trail on Friday, October 8, at 11 a.m. at Indian Point Landing.

